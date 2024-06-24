Cannes, France: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, won two prestigious awards at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, adding on to its already impressive list of wins.

Saudia received the Gold award in the Brand Experience & Activation category and the Bronze award in the Brand Awareness & Education category for their pioneering product, the "ProtecTasbih”. This product is the first of its kind globally, it offers sanitized prayer beads specifically designed for pilgrims, marking a significant innovation in religious and travel amenities.

The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity is the world's largest event for celebrating excellence in creative communications and advertising. Saudia competed alongside over 1,250 marketing projects and initiatives submitted by leading global and regional companies.

Essam Akhonbay, Vice President of Marketing at Saudia, said: “Earning this international recognition affirms our dedication to advancing our brand through exceptional service and reinforcing Saudia's leadership in the aviation industry. Global achievements like these inspire us to continue offering distinctive initiatives, maintaining innovation and creativity."

These awards follow a series of achievements for Saudia, including six awards at the Transform Awards Middle East and Africa 2024, which recognize excellence in brand development and innovative corporate identity strategies.

Earlier this year, the "ProtecTasbih" also received notable recognition at the Dubai Lynx International Festival.

With these awards, Saudia continues to set benchmarks in the aviation industry, demonstrating its commitment to innovation and excellence.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by the Cirium. For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com