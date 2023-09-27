Jeddah: – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, ranked ninth among the top ten performing global airlines with an arrival OTP of 80.14 percent, according to Cirium’s last monthly report from August 2023.

This follows outstanding performances for the months of July and June, during which SAUDIA respectively ranked third and fifth among the top five performing airlines, with an OTP of 83.76 percent and 84.11 percent.

His Excellency Engr. Ibrahim Al-Omar, Director General of SAUDIA Group, said: “Our consistent top-tier performance in global OTP rankings is a testament to SAUDIA's unwavering commitment to excellence and our dedication to ensuring guests experience world-class service. This achievement is a continuation and a reflection of the ongoing group transformation which introduced multiple digital solutions that lead to operation efficiency and excellence.”

He added: “I extend my heartfelt thanks to all subsidiaries within SAUDIA Group and our valued local partners in the Saudi aviation industry for their steadfast support.”

Cirium, a global provider of information-based analytics, compares the On-Time Performance of scheduled passenger flights operated by the top airlines globally. OTP is considered the most trusted benchmark for airline reliability and is measured by an aircraft's arrival at the gate within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

SAUDIA’s exceptional performance in global OTP rankings feeds into the Saudi Aviation Strategy objectives which aims to turn Saudi Arabia into a leader in the global industry, by enhancing the customer experience and improve safety. The strategy aligns with SAUDIA’s expansion goals as the airline works towards bringing around 330 million visitors to the Kingdom by 2030. By continuously performing as one of the best performing airlines, SAUDIA is working towards its goals of becoming an industry-leading airline and bring to world to Saudi Arabia.

About Saudi Airlines (SAUDIA):

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

SAUDIA has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleets. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), SAUDIA has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

SAUDIA Airlines was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards.

SAUDIA has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The airline jumped to the 23rd spot in the 2023 rankings, based on traveler votes.

