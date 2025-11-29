Jeddah: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has launched the “Green Flyday Offer,” providing discounts of up to 35% on travel between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and select destinations across Asia, Europe, and North America. The offer reflects Saudia’s ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional value through targeted promotions, while continuously elevating the travel experience at every touchpoint.

Available exclusively through Saudia’s official website (saudia.com) and mobile app, the offer applies to Guest Class tickets booked between 27 November and 4 December 2025. Eligible travel dates extend from January 1 to March 31, 2026.

Saudia remains dedicated to elevating every aspect of the guest journey, from the planning stage through airport services that ensure smooth and seamless movement, all the way to onboard experiences featuring comfortable seating, diverse in-flight entertainment options designed to suit all guest preferences, and meals tailored to a variety of tastes.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet with 149 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 26 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently named “Best Airline Staff Service” for 2025 by Skytrax and ranked 17th in the global airline rankings. In addition, Saudia ranked first globally for on-time performance (OTP), according to Cirium. Saudia recognized at the APEX World Class 2026 Awards, receiving the “World Class Airline” title for the fifth consecutive year and the “Best in Class: Service–Guest Experience” award for the second consecutive year.

For more information on Saudia, please visit www.saudia.com