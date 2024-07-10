Riyadh: Saudia Group and the Ministry of Investment have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to encourage global established companies to relocate their regional headquarters to the Kingdom as part of Saudi Arabia's Regional Headquarters Program.

The MoU, signed by Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, and Mohammed Aba Hussain, Deputy of Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, aims to provide a comprehensive package of benefits tailored for global companies seeking to establish regional hubs in the Kingdom.

Under the MoU, clients of the Ministry and investors will receive exclusive benefits and access to Saudia Group's latest offerings on domestic and international flights. Additionally, the partnership includes logistics and shipping services facilitated by Saudia Cargo, as well as premium aviation and concierge services provided by Saudia Private. The collaboration will extend to joint efforts in local and international events organized by the ministry. The partnership reflects the commitment of both parties to contribute to the economic growth and diversification of the Kingdom.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "This strategic partnership between Saudia Group and the Ministry of Investment represents a significant leap forward. It promotes our position as a comprehensive aviation system dedicated to advancing and achieving the ambitious objectives of Vision 2030. By collaborating closely, we aim to optimize travel logistics for key national projects, facilitating seamless mobility both to and within the Kingdom while offering exclusive travel benefits."

Tash continued, "Saudia Group plays a crucial role in empowering cultural and tourism programs and activities, as well as Hajj and Umrah programs and services. We are committed to strengthening the Kingdom's position as a logistics hub connecting the three continents, thereby promoting sustainable economic development and competitiveness."

Mohammed Aba Hussein, Deputy of Integrated Investors Services at the Ministry of Investment, said: "The signing of this strategic partnership with Saudia Group is a significant milestone for the Ministry of Investment. It goes beyond a mere agreement, symbolizing our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional services. We aim to overcome all obstacles for investors and cultivate an ideal environment for their businesses to flourish within the Kingdom. This partnership offers a comprehensive package of benefits to investors and global companies participating in the Saudi program to attract regional headquarters, streamlining their relocation experience.

Aba Hussein added: "At the Ministry of Investment, we prioritize creating a seamless and comfortable travel experience for investors. This includes facilitating logistics and offering integrated transportation solutions tailored to their needs and aspirations. This partnership goes beyond exceptional travel services. It encompasses innovative logistics solutions, collaboration on global economic and investment events, and initiatives that strengthen the Kingdom's position as a leading investment destination."

