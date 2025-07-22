Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudia Cargo, a leader in the air cargo sector in the Middle East, announced the official launch of its campaign titled 'BEYOND', which aims to promote Saudi exports and enhance their presence in global markets. This comes within the national direction to solidify the Kingdom's position as a leading force in international trade, in alignment with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

The 'BEYOND' campaign embodies Saudia Cargo's commitment to propelling Saudi exports to new horizons, through a core message clearly expressed as "From Saudi to the World, We Reach Beyond", which emphasizes the ambition to transcend geographical boundaries and present Saudi products in a way that expresses pride in the quality, operational efficiency, and speed of access to global markets they have achieved.

This campaign is also launched through joint efforts with the Saudi Export Development Authority and the "Saudi Made" program, which aims to stimulate national industries, encourage consumers, expand the scope of business, and make the national product the preferred choice for consumers locally and globally. Notably, Saudia Cargo’s exports witnessed a significant growth of 14% last year compared to previous years.

The company clarified via its official account on the X platform that it is leveraging its logistical capabilities to transport products, agricultural crops, dairy products, and other national exports, as part of its contribution to enhancing the Kingdom's presence in the global trade scene and opening new horizons for local manufacturers and small and medium-sized enterprises. The company also seeks to increase the scope of exports to new trade corridors including Manila, Kuala Lumpur, Addis Ababa, Jakarta, and Cairo.

This year, Saudia Cargo further strengthened its global network by launching a new route to Zhengzhou (CGO) in China. Through these efforts, it actively shapes the future of global trade and cements the Kingdom's position as a world-class logistics hub.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.