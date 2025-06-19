Munich, Germany: Saudia Cargo, the leading air cargo carrier in Saudi Arabia, announced the signing of two Global Logistics Partnership agreements with Scan Global Logistics (SGL), and Air Logistics Europe, marking a significant milestone in its strategic expansion and commitment to delivering unparalleled service. The agreements were formalized during Air Cargo Europe in Munich, Germany.

The partnership with Scan Global Logistics (SGL), a dynamic Danish logistics company, provides SGL with priority access to Saudia Cargo's global network, ensuring efficient air cargo solutions and fostering collaboration. Similarly,. To further enhance its European presence, Saudia Cargo also signed an agreement with Air Logistics Europe to provide integrated and flexible air cargo solutions between the UK and Saudi Arabia.

Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, stated: "These strategic alliances are pivotal to Saudia Cargo's ambition to spearhead innovation and deliver unparalleled service in the global air cargo sector. By strategically leveraging the unique strengths of each partnership, we are poised to unlock new market opportunities, drive operational excellence, and create exceptional value for our customers worldwide."

Driven by a modern fleet, a dedicated team, and a commitment to innovation, Saudia Cargo delivers reliable, efficient, and customer-centric solutions to meet evolving customer needs. This commitment is reflected in the company's strong performance, transporting 577,870 tons of cargo in 2024, representing a significant 27% year-over-year growth.

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

For further information, please visit saudiacargo.com.