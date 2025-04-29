Saudia Cargo and China Henan Aviation (CHAGC) today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at a ceremony witnessed by His Excellency, President Abdulaziz Al-Duailej of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA), Mr. Sun Shougang, Executive Vice-Governor of the Henan Provincial People’s Government, and Mr.Zhang Mingachao, Chairman of China Henan Aviation Group. This strategic partnership aims to establish a robust air logistics bridge between Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, leveraging Zhengzhou and Riyadh as key interconnected hubs.

The MoU outlines a comprehensive framework for collaboration, encompassing route development, including launching and scaling cargo flights between Zhengzhou and Riyadh, It also includes a dual hub strategy, positioning Zhengzhou and Riyadh as strategic hubs to interconnect Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, optimizing cargo flow and reducing transit times.

Furthermore, the collaboration will focus on cargo and logistics innovation, enhancing digital cargo operations, cross-border e-commerce, and sustainability initiatives to drive efficiency and reduce environmental impact. The partnership will also support airport economic zone cooperation, facilitating the integration of bonded logistics, free trade zones, and airside industries to drive trade growth and attract investment. Key aspects also include regulatory alignment, technical and financial cooperation, and exploring investment opportunities in high-tech and aviation-related sectors in Zhengzhou.

Eng. Loay Mashabi, CEO and Managing Director of Saudia Cargo, said: "This MoU with CHAGC marks a significant step in Saudia Cargo's strategic expansion and our commitment to supporting Saudi Vision 2030. By establishing a strong air logistics bridge between Zhengzhou and Riyadh, we will unlock new opportunities for trade, facilitate the growth of e-commerce, and strengthen our position as a leading global cargo carrier. We are confident that this partnership will drive innovation, enhance efficiency, and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

Chairman Zhang Mingchao from China Henan Aviation Group (CHAGC), added: "Saudi Arabia offers extensive cooperation potential in aviation and the low-altitude economy. With China Henan Aviation Group's progressively integrated aviation industrial chain, we can develop diverse collaborative models. Building on Saudia Cargo's Zhengzhou-Riyadh all-cargo route launch, our newly signed 'Dual Hub' Strategic MOU opens comprehensive strategic cooperation. China Henan Aviation Group will strengthen collaboration with Saudia Cargo to enhance the Zhengzhou-Riyadh 'Air Silk Road' under both nations' civil aviation authorities' guidance. This will strengthen air route support for bilateral trade also advance cooperation in flight simulation systems、aviation training、 aircraft leasing and etc."

About Saudia Cargo:

Saudia Cargo stands as a leading national cargo carrier, headquartered in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Leveraging the strategic advantage of the country's location, it serves as a highly efficient aerial bridge connecting the East and the West, seamlessly bridging continents. Our extensive reach encompasses approximately 100 airport destinations and 250 customer destinations across four continents, establishing us as a pivotal player in the global air cargo industry.

With a legacy spanning over seven decades and a commitment to a 'human-first' approach, Saudia Cargo has consistently upheld its esteemed reputation as one of the world's most dynamic cargo carriers. This reputation is underpinned by a rich history of innovation and resilience.

Our robust alliance with SkyTeam Cargo, the world's largest consortium of air cargo carriers, connects us to an impressive network of 150 freighter destinations in addition to nearly 800 passenger destinations worldwide.

Saudia Cargo's access to a modern fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft expedites the transportation of diverse cargo types, including e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, high-value shipments, hazardous materials, and perishables. The company's enduring dedication to humanity, reliability, and agility has been instrumental in driving its remarkable growth trajectory, which continues to expand significantly.

About: China Henan Aviation Group

China Henan Aviation Group is a large-scale aviation industry group established by the Henan Provincial Government, serving as one of the main builders of China's "Air Silk Road". The business covers eight major sectors including aviation investment, airport operations, air cargo transport, air passenger transport, low-altitude economy, aviation services, aviation maintenance and manufacturing, and aviation infrastructure. The group holds a 35% stake in Cargolux and owns China's fifth-largest dedicated cargo airport、 Henan's only locally based all-cargo airline、the largest flight simulator training center in Central China and the country's largest general aviation fleet with the most extensive operational coverage.