Riyadh: Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has announced its renewed sponsorship of the fifth edition of Riyadh Season 2024 as the Platinum and the Official Airline partner, commencing on October 12th.

Saudia’s sponsorship of this highly anticipated global entertainment season underscores its commitment to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and the airlines’ objective of bringing the world to the Kingdom.

Visitors to Riyadh Season 2024 will have the opportunity to explore the new 'Boulevard Runway' area, opening on December 15, 2024. This unique destination features three Saudia B777 aircraft. Spanning over 140,000 square meters (larger than 14 football fields), this innovative space will offer a variety of attractions, including 13 retail stores, 13 interactive experiences, and 5 restaurants, with a daily capacity of 9,000 visitors.

Khaled Tash, Saudia Group Chief Marketing Officer, said: "Saudia’s sponsorship of Riyadh Season 2024 reflects our ongoing commitment to showcasing the Kingdom's unique culture and contributing to its growth and development. We are excited to present the Kingdom’s innovative attractions to our local and international guests. As a leading airline, Saudia plays a crucial role in connecting the world to the Kingdom through our extensive flight network of over 100 destinations.”

He added: “This year’s season is particularly special with the addition of the ‘Boulevard Runway’ zone. In a collaborative initiative, we transported three of Saudia’s aircraft by land from Jeddah to Riyadh to proudly showcase them in the heart of the Runway.”

Saudia aims to position the Kingdom as a key destination for tourism, culture, and entertainment by hosting diverse events across sectors. With a young, expanding fleet, Saudia meets current and future demand while prioritizing operational efficiency and sustainability in aviation.

About Saudia:

Saudia (Saudia Airlines) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company has grown to become one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

Saudia has invested significantly in upgrading its aircraft and currently operates one of the youngest fleet, with 144 aircraft. The airline serves an extensive global route network covering around 100 destinations across four continents, including all 28 domestic airports in Saudi Arabia.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO), Saudia has also been a member airline in SkyTeam, the second largest alliance, since 2012.

Saudia was recently awarded the "World Class Airline 2024" for the third consecutive year at The APEX Official Airline Ratings™ awards. Saudia has also advanced 11 places in the Skytrax airlines ranking of the World Best Airlines 2023. The Airline also ranked top among global airlines for best on-time performance (OTP) according to a report by Cirium.

