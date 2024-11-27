Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC) is set to host an exclusive one-day forum on December 1, 2024, at the Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh. This premier event will gather key stakeholders, industry leaders, government officials, and corporate executives in the water sector to engage in high-level discussions, share best practices, and explore collaborative opportunities aimed at ensuring the sustainability and security of water resources in Saudi Arabia and the broader MENA region.

The SWPC Forum’s agenda is meticulously designed to drive meaningful dialogue and facilitate strategic partnerships, creating a focused space for stakeholders to discuss advancements, challenges, and innovations in water management. This exclusive event highlights SWPC’s commitment to securing Saudi Arabia’s water future by enhancing private sector involvement and fostering regional and international cooperation.

Throughout the day, attendees will get insights into critical topics including sustainable water infrastructure and innovation in the water sector, as well as workshops on government collaboration, tender optimization, and financing strategies. These sessions are designed to provide attendees with actionable insights and strategic connections that will drive future success and resilience in water projects.

H.E. Eng. Abdullah Alabdulkarim, President of the Saudi Water Authority, emphasized the significance of the upcoming forum: "This gathering marks a pivotal moment to reaffirm the role of the private sector in Saudi Arabia and the MENA region. Through this event, we aim to bring together industry leaders and stakeholders to highlight the significance of private sector partnerships in advancing the economics of water and infrastructure projects. By empowering innovation, we seek to ensure the sustainable management of our water resources, a cornerstone of development."

The CEO of the National Center for Privatization & PPP (NCP) Mr. Mohannad Basodan, highlighted that the water sector has been at the forefront of partnership projects for over 20 years, establishing a wealth of experience and a high level of maturity. This has fostered a strong collaboration between the water sector and privatization. To date, the water sector has successfully completed 18 projects with a total investment of SAR 66 billion. The sector also has an integrated portfolio of projects that include water desalination and sewage treatment plants, as well as strategic storage tanks and transmission pipelines.

Eng. Khaled AlQureshi, CEO of the Saudi Water Partnership Company said, "Our goal is to create a platform where best practices are shared, and strategic partnerships are formed. Through this forum, we seek to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of water projects, aligning with our commitment to secure Saudi Arabia's water future."

The day will culminate in the prestigious SWPC Awards Ceremony, with H.E. Abdulrahman bin Abdulmohsen Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture inaugurating the event. The Awards Ceremony aims to recognize outstanding contributions and achievements within the water sector, emphasizing the importance of innovation, operational excellence, and strategic partnerships.

Awards will be presented in various categories, including the Public and Private Operational Excellence Awards, Reliability Excellence Award, Local Content Excellence Award, Project Execution Excellence Award, and Financial Closure Excellence Award. This evening of recognition will also provide attendees with the opportunity to connect and celebrate the progress being made in water management and sustainability.

The SWPC Forum and Award Ceremony promises to be a transformative gathering, providing an invaluable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and fostering partnerships essential to securing the region's water future.

Press release issued by Coral Coast PR on behalf of GM Events. For press inquiries, please contact Verna on +971581544378 / verna@coralcoastpr.com. For more information about the event and participation details, visit the official event website at https://www.swpc.sa/en/forum/.