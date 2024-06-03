Taiba Investments, a leading hospitality and real estate company, announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA). Taiba Investments and STA will collaborate to enhance Saudi Arabia’s position as a leading destination for Chinese travelers while also boosting their travel and stay experience in the country.

One key goal of this collaboration is to position Saudi Arabia as a leading tourist destination for Chinese travelers by developing an integrated residential ecosystem and providing a network of hotels with accommodation offerings tailored to Chinese visitors. This includes offering various amenities and services, as well as marketing materials designed for the Chinese market. Taiba and STA will also collaborate in sales and marketing efforts to attract Chinese tourists, establishing specialized teams and rolling out joint promotional initiatives to achieve their shared objective.

STA will provide administrative, technical, and advisory support to Taiba Investments in establishing specialized sales and marketing teams in Riyadh and Shanghai. This collaboration will contribute to the implementation of targeted marketing campaigns to promote the Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage and its diverse tourism offerings in the Chinese market.

Taiba Investments and STA will also collaborate to host a conference in Riyadh in 2024 to attract more Chinese tourists and provide a platform for Saudi tourism companies to connect with China’s travel industry leaders.

Commenting on the collaboration, Hassan Ahdab, Chief Hospitality Operations Officer at Taiba Investments stated: “This strategic partnership and its ambitious goals will play a pivotal role in enhancing Saudi Arabia’s tourism offerings to the world’s largest travel market, China. This joint effort will positively impact the tourism sector in general and increase the number of tourist arrivals to the country, achieving one of Saudi Vision 2030’s most vital goals of revitalizing the tourism sector and attracting 150 million tourists by 2030. Taiba is committed to making all necessary investments to achieve these goals in cooperation with Saudi Tourism Authority.”

Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets at Saudi Tourism Authority stated, “We aim to make China one of the top three source markets by 2030 welcoming millions of Chinese travelers to experience the true home of Arabia. With unwavering commitment, Saudi Arabia has been proactively launching initiatives to be China-ready. This new partnership with Taiba Investments not only solidifies this endeavor but also marks a significant step towards integrating the private sector into our vision of transforming Saudi Arabia into a premier global tourist destination.”

-Ends-

About Taiba Investments

Established in 1988, Taiba Investments is recognized as a leading hospitality and real estate company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company specializes in hotel operations, property and facility management, and real estate development and asset management. Its extensive and varied portfolio comprises 39 properties, including hotels, residential communities, and commercial plazas, with over 7,700 keys and an additional 20 properties in development.

Central to Taiba's commitment to offering exceptional hospitality and accommodation options is its array of specialized Saudi brands. This includes Aqeeq Hotels, Makarem Hotels, Nur by Makarem, and Dur Communities. Additionally, Taiba's partnerships with globally acclaimed brands such as IHG Hotels and Resorts, Marriott International, Accor, Millennium Hotels and Resorts, and Hilton Worldwide further enhance its ability to provide a wide range of distinguished hospitality and accommodation services to diverse guests.

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offering through programs, packages and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.