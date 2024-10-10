The event aims to highlight the importance of initiatives and platforms such as "Invest Wisely" and "Thameen" in achieving the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program.

The ceremony was attended by students from King Saud University, Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University, Princess Noura University, Prince Sultan University, and Alfaisal University, who together rang the opening bell of the Saudi Exchange.

Riyadh – Saudi Tadawul Group, the leading financial markets group in the Middle East and North Africa, today hosted a “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy" ceremony organized by the International Organization of Securities Commissions, with the support of the World Federation of Exchanges. This initiative aims to enhance financial literacy across the Kingdom.

This event underscores the commitment of both Saudi Tadawul Group and the Capital Market Authority to foster and enhance financial literacy within various segments of Saudi society, particularly among university students, who are pivotal to the Kingdom's future. It also highlighted the critical role of innovative educational programs like "Invest Wisely" and "Thameen" in achieving the objectives of the Financial Sector Development Program under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to raise financial literacy levels in the Kingdom to 60%.

Speaking on the occasion, Nayef Al Athel, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Saudi Tadawul Group, stated: “We are pleased to take part in the “Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy” event alongside the Capital Market Authority. This collaboration reinforces our shared commitment to improving financial literacy in the Kingdom. Through educational initiatives like the Invest Wisely program, we aim to provide comprehensive tools and resources that empower individuals to understand investment basics, enabling informed decision-making and enhancing participation in the Saudi financial market. These efforts align with the Kingdom’s goal of becoming a global leader in financial literacy as part of Saudi Vision 2030.”

Ali Al Dakheel, Director General of Communication and Investor Protection Division at the Capital Market Authority, added: "Financial literacy is a vital tool for building a vibrant and prosperous society. By participating in events like the "Ring the Bell for Financial Literacy," we aim to highlight educational platforms, such as the "Thameen" program launched by the Capital Market Authority, which seeks to enhance awareness of financial and investment literacy among community members from various backgrounds. We provide them with the tools and knowledge necessary to build a better financial and investment future, supporting the Kingdom's efforts to transform into a leading global center for financial and investment awareness. The Authority is continually committed to enhancing its role in financial and investment awareness through its various platforms and programs."

The “Invest Wisely” program was launched in 2017 as a comprehensive platform catering to varying levels of investment experience. It offers a realistic and risk-free trading experience, providing educational resources that cover investment fundamentals, financial statement analysis, financial planning, portfolio management, and investment diversification.

The Capital Market Authority launched the “Thameen” awareness program in 2018, aligned with its strategic goal of enhancing financial literacy within the market. This program seeks to raise awareness about the financial market system and its regulations, educate investors on investment basics, and empower them to capitalize on available market opportunities, positively impacting the national economy.

Saudi Tadawul Group contact:

Abdullah Al Sharif

abdullah.sharif@Tadawulgroup.sa

Arwa Aldraiweesh

arwa.draiweesh@Tadawulgroup.sa