Riyadh: Saudi Response Plus Medical Services (Saudi RPM) has successfully provided complete medical cover solutions to the recently concluded MDLBeast Sound Storm ’23, the music festival held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The festival accommodated over 730,000 attendees this year setting the bar higher since its successful inception in 2019. To ensure participants’ safety at all times, Saudi RPM had mobilized a robust contingent of world-class medical professionals equipped with a state-of-the-art fleet of ambulances. Throughout the festival, Saudi RPM operated across 6 medical centers and 5 first-aid posts. The presence of over 300 highly trained paramedics and support staff, along with 20 strategically stationed ambulances onsite, guaranteed prompt and effective medical assistance for all arising conditions.

Oliver Giles, Chief of Saudi RPM EMS who led this exercise said, “The meticulous coordination between MDLBeast Sound Storm and Saudi Response Plus Medical services have resulted in the seamless delivery of exceptional medical services for the event. Drawing upon RPM Saudi Arabia's unrivaled proficiency in large-scale logistics, highly skilled Emergency Response Teams, streamlined Medical Center operations, and strategic planning, the team successfully navigated every challenge associated with hosting this grand event. Consequently, we met and exceeded all the medical requirements of Sound Storm ’23.”

Mr. Turki Al Hamid, Chief operating officer at Saudi RPM added,” The accomplishments of SoundStorm have showcased the exceptional capabilities of our EMS team in effectively managing large-scale events while prioritizing the safety and well-being of attendees. The recognition of RPM's capabilities by the Saudi Ministry of Health serves as a testament to our professionalism and outstanding performance. As we move forward, RPM Saudi is set to provide comprehensive medical support for the DAKAR car racing and other upcoming events, solidifying our position as a leading provider of prehospital patient care. Moreover, RPM’s future in the kingdom extends beyond expectations, encompassing the provision of specialized services for government officials, VIP delegates, and other high-profile projects where we play a pivotal role.”

During the past few years, Saudi RPM has emerged as the most trusted for event organizers in need of reliable and secure medical support services. With the recent successful execution of Sound Storm '23, the company has solidified its leading position in the healthcare services industry. Boasting an impressive track record as a provider of top-quality medical assistance, and backed by cutting-edge technology and equipment, Saudi RPM is fully prepared to extend its unwavering support to all types of large-scale events within the Kingdom.

About RPM

Founded in 2010, Response Plus Holding is the largest provider of onsite healthcare, medical emergency services and occupational health solutions in the UAE. RPM was listed as Response Plus Holding PJSC on the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange on the 14th of September 2021 and is also currently listed on the FTSE GEIS as a global micro – cap company.