Saudi innovation collaboration delivers on Vision 2030 goals – to improve national food security

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – iyris, the sustainable AgriClimate Tech business, and Red Sea Global, the regenerative tourism destination developer, announce the National Food Production Initiative (“NFP Initiative”) in partnership with other leading Saudi Public and Private Sector National Champions.

This pioneering NFP Initiative, bringing together Saudi-developed innovation and technologies, has regenerated unproductive agricultural land, building a 0.75 hectare sustainable farming facility in Bada, Saudi Arabia. The facility includes a greenhouse incorporating leading Saudi-based agriculture technology and uses a scalable model which could radically transform the lives of Saudi farmers, empowering them to regenerate harsh climate agriculture in regions where the impact of climate change has made cultivation increasingly challenging.

The NFP Initiative was made possible with the generous participation and collaboration between Saudi Arabia-based partners: SABIC, Red Sea Global, Napco National, Tamala, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), University of Tabuk and Terraxy – all making vital contributions to the successful completion of the project1.

The project was developed with the joint objectives of supporting local farming communities to regenerate unproductive land, reinvigorating their economy and reducing the reliance on imported produce and food miles traveled in supplying rural communities.

The NFP Initiative delivers on several key areas of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, including:

Sustainable Development Goals: Creating a viable model for sustainable farming;

ESG Goals: Utilising technology which reduces the use of resources and opens up opportunities to improve food security;

Capability and Capacity Building: Raising awareness of AgriTech solutions; and

Contributing to a thriving economy: Showcasing the innovative technology developed and delivered by Saudi companies.

John Keppler, Executive Chairperson of iyris, said:

“With this project we embarked on a mission to transform the Kingdom’s potential to sustainably improve its food security and secure the future of locally sourced food production. In deploying 100% Saudi-developed technologies, partners, and innovation - we have transformed a farm in Bada from unproductive land into a sustainable, modern working facility - now delivering fresh produce to Red Sea Global resorts.

“Integration of iyris’ SecondSky technologies with SABIC’s TRUCIRCLE™ materials shows how the continued efforts of Saudi-based companies can transform the agriculture industry and benefit farmers. Bada is a case study for the local farming community and is a scalable model replicable for growing local produce.”

The Bada Farm facility grows fresh produce, including tomatoes, cucumbers, chili peppers, capsicum, and soft-leaf herbs, destined for sale to Red Sea Global’s resorts, complementing their continued sustainability efforts and contributing to Saudi Arabia’s sustainable tourism goals.

Following the first successful trial harvest, the Bada Farm continued planting, harvesting and delivering crops through to July 2024, extending beyond the typical growing season for the farmer. In previous seasons, all cultivation had ceased completely by early June due to heat stress and the associated operating costs of maintaining production in the hottest months.

The farm has now planted crops for a second crop season and cycle. Transplanting of seedlings started 4 weeks earlier than had been possible prior to the upgrades to the farm from the NFP Initiative.

The progress of the NFP Initiative to date represents a significant step towards addressing food security in the region. Saudi Arabia still has a significant reliance on imported fresh produce, as high as 85% in some product categories. The NFP Initiative is a practical and real example of innovative solutions addressing the country’s agricultural challenges.

Raed Albasseet, Group Chief Environment and Sustainability Officer at Red Sea Global, commented:

“Two-thirds of our planet is currently undergoing desertification. This is having a catastrophic effect on ecosystems, food security, water resources and people – especially those who make their living from the land. If no action is taken, 1.5 million km2 of agricultural land, equivalent to the entire arable land of India, will be lost by 2050. This initiative demonstrates that we can reverse the effects of climate change and regenerate ecosystems in a way that supports people and planet. For our destinations, it has provided us with a local food supply chain, which helps reduce our carbon footprint, and meets our guests’ expectations for high quality, locally-grown food.”

Khaled Al-Jalawi, Global Circular Economy Director at SABIC, said:

“We are proud to have collaborated on this innovative project using our TRUCIRCLE™ material solutions. The agricultural greenhouses, made with certified circular polyethylene from SABIC, utilize advanced recycled plastic, providing significant sustainability benefits. This initiative highlights how SABIC is collaborating with local entities to drive plastic circularity, demonstrating the power of collective efforts to benefit the agriculture industry in the Kingdom and potentially beyond.”

Chadi Radi, Senior Director - Business Development at Napco National, said:

"We are proud to have sponsored the production of the SecondSky greenhouse film for the Bada prototype farm, utilizing SABIC TRUCIRCLE™ material, with iyris technology. This collaboration stands as a testament to Napco National’s commitment to sustainable development and innovation. Together, we are shaping a success story that paves the way for a greener future and a more sustainable agricultural industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

1 Partner contributions:

iyris: Agriculture technology provider, project manager & sponsor

Red Sea Global: Hospitality partner and sponsor

SABIC: Supplying circular polymer resin for greenhouse roofs

KAUST: Analytical studies for the project

Napco National: Manufacturing the agricultural plastic film for the greenhouses

Tamala: Supervision, sales, and technical support

Terraxy: Soil regeneration

University of Tabuk: Analytical report on the outcome of the project

