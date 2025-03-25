Latest milestone also aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s goals of making KSA a global hub for medical tourism.

Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Makkah received accreditation from TEMOS, marking a significant milestone in global healthcare and reinforcing the group’s status as a premier destination for medical tourism in KSA. The TEMOS accreditation validates SGH Makkah’s excellence in promoting medical tourism and international patient care, driven by its state-of-the-art facilities and patient-centered approach.

Located in the heart of Saudi Arabia, SGH Makkah offers world-class medical care. By offering high-quality healthcare services to international patients, the group ensures the highest standards of patient care and strives to meet global benchmarks. The latest accreditation is evidence of SGH’s commitment to expanding the boundaries of quality healthcare in accordance with the group’s ethos of ‘Caring Like Family’.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, stated, “This latest milestone strengthens SGH's position as a reliable healthcare provider in the region and aligns with the company's broader objective to drive excellence in healthcare. The TEMOS Accreditation demonstrates the group’s focus on delivering superior medical care, upholds our position as a leader in global patient care, and advances the Saudi Vision 2030, which seeks to establish Saudi Arabia as a global centre for healthcare. Through this accomplishment, SGH Makkah continues to raise the bar for medical excellence, ensuring that patients across the globe receive the best care possible.”

TEMOS is an internationally recognised accreditation that assesses hospitals based on safety, service quality, and international patient management. In keeping with the Saudi Vision 2030, the achievement enhances the Kingdom's position as an acclaimed international centre for healthcare. Additionally, it lays out the foundation for Saudi Arabia's national transformation plan, which aims to attract two million medical tourists a year by 2030.