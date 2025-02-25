In a historic moment for Saudi German Hospital (SGH) Jeddah, the medical team recently achieved a significant milestone by performing the first pediatric open-heart surgery since the surgery program’s resumption. This groundbreaking procedure was more than just a medical milestone; it was a promise fulfilled, a beacon of light for families, and a new chapter in the hospital’s mission to provide world-class cardiac care to the children of Jeddah and beyond.

The successful surgery on baby Ahmed involved closing a ventricular septal defect, expanding the pulmonary artery, and making an incision in the pulmonary artery. For his parents, it was a moment of overwhelming relief, as their child received the life-saving intervention he desperately needed. For SGH, it represented the culmination of years of dedication and preparation to broaden and enhance pediatric cardiac care in the region.

The achievement wasn't just about a single procedure; it was a testament to the hospital’s broader commitment to innovation in healthcare. The success of the procedure was supported by the skilled work of a multidisciplinary team, whose expertise encompasses pediatric and adult cardiac surgery, pediatric intensive care, pediatric cardiology, and specialized nursing care.

Makarem Batterjee, Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, expressed great pride in the achievement, emphasising the hospital’s unwavering commitment to advancing pediatric heart surgery in Jeddah. He stated: “This surgery is not only a personal victory for baby Ahmed and his family but also a milestone for SGH’s broader vision. At SGH, we proudly uphold our brand ethos of ‘Caring Like Family,’ which serves not just as a guiding principle but also as a fundamental aspect of our operations and interactions with others. This value defines our dedication to delivering compassionate care, support, and respect to everyone we encounter – patients, staff, and the community alike. One of our primary goals is to enhance access to specialized pediatric heart surgeries, bringing hope and healing to more children in the region.”

Following the multidisciplinary team’s meticulous work, baby Ahmed’s breathing tube was safely removed, and his condition rapidly stabilised, resulting in a smooth discharge home.

SGH is committed to providing cutting-edge care, offering hope to more children in need of complex heart surgeries in the future. As the hospital continues its mission to lead in pediatric cardiac care, this achievement reinforces SGH Jeddah’s position as a trusted healthcare provider that not only embraces innovation but, most importantly, remains focused on patient-centred care. With each new step, SGH is building a future where families can find the care and compassion they deserve.

