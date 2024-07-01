In an extraordinary display of medical expertise, Saudi German Hospital-Aseer saved a patient with a blocked mitral valve caused by severe calcifications and a blood clot. The patient also suffered from acute pulmonary oedema, severe heart muscle weakness and atrial tachycardia.

The precise diagnosis was verified by conducting a Transesophageal Echocardiogram, followed by catheterization, which revealed that the mitral valve was not operating optimally due to the presence of calcifications. A highly skilled medical team comprising cardiologists, cardiac surgeons, anaesthesiologists, and a blood bank was promptly assembled. It was decided that immediate surgical intervention was required to preserve the patient’s life.

Dr Mohammed al-Raghi, Head of the Cardiology and Cardiac Catheterization Department, opted for mitral valve replacement, even though the patient experienced similar procedures in 1999 and 2008. The past two procedures caused severe adhesions from repeated chest openings.

The surgery was a resounding success owing to the hospital’s advanced medical capabilities and a highly skilled and knowledgeable medical team.

The mitral valve, one of the four heart valves, is located on the left side of the heart, separating the left atrium from the left ventricle. It allows oxygenated blood to flow from the left atrium to the left ventricle, preventing blood backflow into the atrium.

This patient’s remarkable recovery embodies the ‘Caring Like Family’ ethos at Saudi German Hospital-Aseer, where the Kingdom’s best doctors provide compassionate care, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities and technologies, as well as a partnership with Mayo Clinic.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com