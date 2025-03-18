Saudi German Health (SGH), one of the leading healthcare providers in the region, received accreditation from the Australian Council on Healthcare Standards International (ACHSI) for 18 new Centres of Excellence across its hospitals in Saudi Arabia. This addition represents an exceptional milestone for SGH, raising the total number of accredited centres to 30, the highest in the region.

The newly accredited centres specialise in emergency medicine, diagnostics, interventional radiology, and outpatient surgeries. This achievement underscores SGH’s steadfast commitment to providing medical excellence, innovation, and patient-centred care in alignment with Saudi Vision 2030.

Dr. Ahmed Shebl, Group CEO of Saudi German Health, said: “Receiving ACHSI accreditation for 18 additional Centres of Excellence is a testament to our commitment to elevating healthcare standards across the region. With 30 accredited Centres of Excellence now under our management, we are reinforcing our leading position in the healthcare sector by prioritising patient-focused services and maintaining exceptional medical standards. This achievement aligns with our guiding principle of ‘Caring like Family’ to continually enhance patient outcomes through accessible and innovative healthcare solutions.”

With an extensive network of 22 medical facilities across the Middle East and North Africa, more than 3,900 beds across all hospitals and over 9,000 dedicated employees, SGH continues investing in cutting-edge medical advancements, international partnerships, and ongoing education to enhance healthcare excellence. The organisation’s strong commitment to value-based healthcare (VBHC) ensures optimised healthcare resources and improved patient satisfaction.

Moreover, SGH has established itself as a cornerstone of regional healthcare with its 35 years of industry excellence. It provides world-class care to over 2.5 million patients annually across 44 medical specialties. This new accreditation further reinforces its long-standing industry leadership in fostering healthcare innovation and transformation.