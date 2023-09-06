Saudi German Health (SGH), a leading healthcare group in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, launched a new ‘Moneyback Guarantee Policy’This new initiative underscores SGH’s unwavering commitment to prioritize customer satisfaction and exemplifies its ethos of “Caring Like Family”

The “Moneyback Guarantee Policy” is designed to empower SGH customers by offering cashback for any unsatisfactory services received. By implementing this program, SGH aims to elevate the quality of its services, foster a productive environment characterized by peak performance, and cultivate trust among patients through transparent operations.

Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, President and Vice Chairman of Saudi German Health, said: “ ‘The Moneyback Guarantee’ initiative underscores our commitment to 'Caring Like Family.' It's not just about refunding money; it's about the assurance that we stand by the quality of our services. This cash-back guarantee reaffirms our confidence in our service excellence, building trust in our brand and reflecting our dedication to providing world-class healthcare. Our commitment to enhancing healthcare services for communities in the region remains unwavering."

The Moneyback Guarantee Policy is available at all SGH facilities across Saudi Arabia.

This new program is a testament to Saudi German Health's relentless efforts to provide customers with excellent services across its facilities. SGH’s customer guarantee policies are strategically designed to ensure efficiency and excellence in all services.

