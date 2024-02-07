Saudi German Health (SGH) has launched Ahaleena – a first-of-its-kind loyalty program within the healthcare industry. The program offers rewards and benefits to patients who choose any of SGH’s medical facilities in KSA for their medical needs. This innovative program aims to reward patient loyalty and enhance their healthcare experience by offering exclusive benefits tailored to their needs.

In simple steps, patients can sign up and start accumulating points with every service they receive inside SGH’s medical facilities in the Kingdom. These points unlock exclusive rewards and medical services, making the process seamless and rewarding for them.

"Ahaleena is our heartfelt gratitude to our patients, whom we cherish as family, for entrusting us with their well-being," said SGH President and Vice Chairman Makarem Sobhi Batterjee, underscoring SGH's unwavering commitment to providing compassionate healthcare, nurturing deep patient connections, and ensuring the best possible health outcomes. "We remain dedicated to caring for our patients like family, as our ethos of 'Caring Like Family' guides us," he concluded.

With a legacy spanning three decades, SGH has continuously evolved to meet the dynamic needs of its patients and the ever-changing landscape of healthcare. Its commitment to innovation and excellence has not only solidified its position as a leading healthcare in KSA but also in the region. As SGH embarks on this new chapter with the launch of Ahaleena, it reaffirms its dedication to prioritizing patient-centric care and upholding the highest standards of medical excellence. Through Ahaleena and other innovative initiatives, SGH remains steadfast in its mission to redefine the healthcare experience and empower individuals to lead healthier, happier lives.

