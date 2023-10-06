RIYADH, Saudi Arabia/PRNewswire/ -- Saudi Esports Federation, the regulating body in charge of nurturing elite gaming athletes and developing the gaming community in Saudi, has been recently recognized as one of the best places to work for 2023. This achievement recognizes the federation core values focusing on engaging the employees and partnering with them in the organization's success journey.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program, considered as the 'Platinum Standard' in identifying and recognizing top workplaces around the world, provide employers the opportunity to learn more about the engagement and the satisfaction of their employees and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards with regards to working conditions.

The win propels Saudi Esports Federation into the Best Places to Work Certified companies, an exclusive group of leading employers in the Kingdom. The certification is based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes an in-depth review of the people practices along with the employee experience. This evaluation is designed to understand the longevity of the initiatives and practices that organizations have put in place to create a positive employee experience.

In a statement from Turki Al-Fawzan, CEO of the Saudi Esports Federation, he said "We believe that a positive working environment greatly influences employees' attitudes towards their work, co-workers, and work productivity. Communication and collaboration develop a strong workplace culture and allows a comfortable environment for employees to share ideas, facilitate opportunities for learning and working towards a common goal".

Ibrahim AlSheddi, Chief Shared Services Officer commented also on this achievement "We are honored to be Best Place to Work Certified, this achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their job"

This recognition is also testament to the ongoing and consistent efforts of the federation to create a work environment that fosters growth, collaboration, and innovation. Employee engagement and well-being are integral to Federation people's strategy. Every year, the program partners with over 100 organizations in Saudi, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

