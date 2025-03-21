The partnership supports SCC’s efforts to expand market reach by leveraging the opportunities present in the growing halal sector

RIYADH: The Saudi Coffee Company (SCC) and Halal Products Development Company (HPDC) have announced the signing of a Strategic Cooperation Agreement aimed at enhancing collaboration between the coffee industry and halal sector, expanding access to coffee products through certifications.

This strategic partnership between two subsidiaries of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) will allow SCC and HPDC to explore opportunities for halal certification, knowledge exchange, and market expansion. The agreement outlines cross-party cooperation across workshops and market awareness, data and market research, training and development, and halal certification and compliance.

Speaking at the signing. Mr. Mohammed Zainy, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at SCC, said: “As the global demand for halal-certified products continues to rise, this partnership enables us to engage with new markets and explore innovative ways to meet the needs of halal-conscious consumers. We are excited to expand our reach with HPDC and offer high-quality, halal-certified Saudi coffee to a broader audience.”

“This exciting collaboration, strengthening Saudi coffee in the global markets and enhancing Saudi Arabia’s position at the heart of the global halal market. Together, we aim to support the growth of halal industries worldwide,” said Dr. Sarah AlMugairin, Advisor to the CEO of Halal Products Development Company.

The partnership between SCC and HPDC aligns with both entities’ efforts towards key Vision 2030 objectives, including economic diversification, sustainability, and the expansion of halal-certified industries.

About Saudi Coffee Company (SCC)

Saudi Coffee Company is a PIF company tasked with re-energizing the Saudi coffee sector, from seed to cup, by empowering farmers, roasters, and café owners across Saudi Arabia. Its goal is to transform Saudi Arabia into one of the largest integrated coffee players in the world, securing a self-sufficient future for the local industry while sharing Saudi Arabia’s culture with the world.

About Halal Products Development Company (HPDC)

Halal Products Development Company, a PIF company, is committed to enhancing the capabilities of Saudi Arabia’s halal sectors and the global halal ecosystem. Through its investment and advisory services, the company empowers its partners by providing the necessary resources and expertise to help them achieve their strategic objectives.

HPDC adopts a proactive approach to advancing the global halal industry and strives to establish a comprehensive and flexible halal ecosystem in Saudi Arabia. This effort supports the localization of the sector and contributes to economic diversification in alignment with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.