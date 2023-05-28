Riyadh: iot squared, a leading company in the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies and a subsidiary of the stc group, has signed a cooperation agreement with “AHOY” Technology, specializing in smart mobility infrastructure and logistics services. This collaboration supports the complete transformation towards IoT, contributing to an advanced technological revolution that aims to achieve the targets of Saudi Vision 2030.

Under this agreement, iot squared, in partnership with “AHOY”, will provide the latest smart logistics solutions, including advanced technology infrastructure and various programs that contribute to developing application interfaces and software platforms. This collaboration also involves identifying the target audience and providing technical support.

The agreement enables "iot squared" to sell modern products and services like the COMET software platform (SaaS). COMET is designed to enhance all logistics platforms, streamline operations, and the FLY+ platform (PaaS) provides an intelligent travel experience through remote registration services, door-to-door services, and handling. Additionally, the agreement includes AHOY’s Movement Studio, a dynamic studio that provides innovative software development tools designed to enable affordable and quick development of futuristic solutions, systems, and applications that offer accurate orchestration of movement and routing for enterprises and complex commercial-grade applications.

Othman Aldahsh, CEO of "iot squared", emphasized that global alliances are a key priority for them to leverage potentials and new opportunities through dedicated investments, acquisitions, and partnerships. They aim to build a thriving IoT ecosystem in the Kingdom in line with the Saudi Vision 2030, accelerating digital transformation. He added that the partnership with AHOY will help customers create greater value across our core sectors of focus, namely Smart Cities, Industry 4.0, and Smart Mobility and Logistics services. Industrial IoT solutions provide a platform that brings machines, cloud computing, analytics, and individuals together to improve performance and productivity levels in operations. It also enables companies to digitize their operations and develop new business models.

On the other hand, Jamil Shinawi, Co-Founder and CEO of “AHOY” Technology, stated that since its launch in 2018, its primary mission has been to bring positive changes to the smart transportation and logistic services sector. They achieve this by providing innovative foundational technology in IoT software and devices. Their extensive portfolio of products and services is designed to set a new standard in logistics technology and sector leadership by adopting new solutions. He added that their partnership with a leading company like "iot squared" will enable them to access the market faster and provide their technologies, resources, and expertise, empowering innovators and entrepreneurs in the region to unleash their innovative ideas.

About iot squared:

"iot squared" was established as a 50:50 joint venture between stc and PIF specializing in the Internet of Things (IoT). With over SR492 million in funding, "iot squared" is positioned to be a regional hub for the Internet of Things in the Middle East and North Africa, aiming to accelerate the adoption of IoT technologies. The Internet of Things has been identified in stc's "DARE 2.0" strategy among the strategic investment areas, which aligns with Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation initiatives supported by PIF.

"iot Squared" will offer smart solutions in sectors including manufacturing, logistics, and smart cities as it aims to become a “one-stop-shop” for IoT solutions. "iot squared" plans to support these sectors in achieving growth and operational excellence as well as stimulate research and development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About AHOY Technology:

AHOY is a global technology company specializing in spatial deep tech that reshapes the future of movement and mobility through ground-breaking innovations that solve spatial, routing, and operational issues along with automated task delegation and autonomous management of complex operations to orchestrate the movement of people, goods, money, and information in an efficient and sustainable manner reaching new milestones in many industries. AHOY’s versatile tech stack serves many use cases from logistics and supply chain, cold-chain, quick commerce, utilities, police, first responders, public transportation, security, aviation, CPG/FMCG, Automotive OEM, aviation, food aggregators, quick commerce, delivery, public transportation, 3PL, security, municipal, smart cities, traffic, e-commerce, environmental and much more. These solutions and consultancy are offered for developers and businesses seeking to take a novel and disruptive approach to movement in their fields that change the way they operate, all the way to the betterment not only of their customer's UX but also of their own growth, profitability, OPEX, CAPEX and reach boasting a positive impact on notions socio-economic development and life quality. Ahoy.sa