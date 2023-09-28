Riyadh: - Saudi Awwal Bank has received the "Best Bank for Small and Medium Enterprises in the Kingdom" award, issued by the international magazine Euromoney. The award comes as a recognition of the bank's steadfast commitment to empowering and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Saudi Arabia.

The commitment of “SAB” to the SME sector is evident through its support for the Financial Sector Program of Saudi Vision 2030, specifically tailored to SMEs.

"SAB" has taken significant steps in digital transformation and the adoption of innovative digital banking services for SMEs. This includes launching various digital services with multiple features, such as user management without the need for direct communication with the bank and advanced security features. It has also introduced a digital banking account opening service for SMEs, which received the "Outstanding Initiative for Opening and Managing SME Accounts" award at the 2023 SME Banking Innovation Awards. The bank also provides innovative financing programs tailored to SME requirements.

Yasser Al-Barrak, Chief Corporate and Institutional Banking Officer, commented: "This award reflects our continuous efforts to provide the best services to SMEs in the Kingdom. Our investment in people, technology, and innovation not only demonstrates our commitment to growth and development but also our determination to meet the evolving needs of SMEs during this crucial period of their development. With each achievement, we always look forward to providing innovative banking solutions that meet the aspirations of small and medium-sized enterprises. As we continue to evolve to support them in expanding their business, our goal is not only to be the preferred partner but also to be the driving force behind their success."

"SAB" is considered a partner to many SMEs, as it strengthens its collaboration with relevant entities to support these enterprises, such Monsha'at, Small and Medium Enterprises Bank, Kafalah Program, the Real Estate Development Fund, the National Information Technology Development Program, the Tourism Development Fund, the Industrial Development Fund, and many other entities.

The bank also collaborates with the London Stock Exchange to provide a range of training and awareness sessions as part of the "SAB Academy" program for SMEs, which are offered through virtual seminars, regardless of whether the SMEs are clients of the bank. The academy aims to empower these enterprises with financial planning and financial education on the key elements of success.

