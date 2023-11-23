Collaboration has enabled over 90,000,000 kWh in total energy savings, and 68,000 Metric Tons in CO2 reduction for several critical projects

Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Saudi Arabia’s National Energy Services Company, TARSHID, has launched energy savings guarantee projects across the public sector buildings, as part of a sustainability collaboration with Enova, a regional Company in integrated energy and facilities management services.

TARSHID, the driving force behind this transformative collaboration, has joined hands with Enova to audit and optimize the energy performance across multiple locations, two of which are, Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), and Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH) projects.

The primary objective of this dynamic collaboration is to craft a performance-oriented energy and facilities management strategy. This strategy, in turn, empowers TARSHID to deliver substantial energy and cost savings, aligning seamlessly with the Kingdom's ambitious sustainability goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and the Saudi Green Initiative.

Enova has also modernized the chilling systems for 10 buildings under Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization (SASO), which has achieved guaranteed energy savings of 43%, including 7,280 Metric Tons of carbon dioxide emissions reduction per year – the equivalent of removing 1,600 gasoline-powered cars driven for one year, and growing over 120,000 trees seedlings over 10 years.

“Our collaboration with private sector is an integral part of TARSHID’s extensive sustainability strategy, which enables us to become one of the Kingdom’s most pro-active energy-saving organizations in the next decade,” said Waled Al-Ghreri, CEO of TARSHID. “From auditing and analyzing each of our facilities to deploying the latest technology that enables us to reduce energy consumption and related costs through our engagement with Enova, we are determined to put sustainable practices at the heart of TARSHID’s growth trajectory.”

Also, Enova has retrofitted the headquarters for Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH) with nine key energy conservation measures, yielding a guaranteed annual energy savings of more than 40%, the equivalent of over 11.3 million miles driven by an average gasoline-powered vehicle.

“TARSHID has been a key enabler for the sustainable collaboration with Enova, as a one of the earliest players in the ESCO industry in KSA” said Enova’s CEO, Renaud Capris. “We believe that other organizations in the Kingdom will also prioritize a commitment to analyzing and reducing their energy footprint now that the savings can be guaranteed.”

Enova employs more than 1,000 staff in Saudi Arabia, and focuses on developing transferable sustainability expertise in the country’s national workforce. Operating in the Kingdom for over 15 years, Enova delivers against specified energy-saving goals for more than 50 organizations in Saudi Arabia’s public sector as well as the tourism, logistics, transport, financial services, education, and healthcare industries.

About Tarshid

The National Energy Services Company (TARSHID) is a national company wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF). It was established in 2017 to become the leading company in the energy services sector and to contribute to one of the main pillars of Saudi Vision 2030 “sustainability.” TARSHID aims to play a pivotal role in developing the energy sector by fulfilling the Kingdom's strategic sustainability objectives through integrating energy efficiency, operational efficiency, and clean energy solutions, into flourishing energy efficiency industry and supporting the circular carbon economy in the Kingdom.

In this context, TARSHID offers project management and financing services for retrofitting buildings and facilities related to energy efficiency, in addition to providing measurement and verification services, tender management, procurement services, and supervising operations and maintenance activities across the life cycle of the retrofit project.

About Enova

Enova is a regional player in integrated energy and multi-technical services, offering comprehensive and performance-based Energy and Facilities Management solutions to its clients to help achieve their financial, operational, and environmental targets. With more than 5,500 highly trained and multi-skilled employees, Enova serves a wide portfolio of clients in the public, residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare sectors across the region.

Enova was created in 2002 as a joint venture between Majid Al Futtaim and Veolia. Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping malls, communities, retail, and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Veolia is a global leader in optimised resource management; designing and providing water, waste, and energy management solutions which contribute to the sustainable development of communities and industries.

About Veolia

Veolia group aims to be the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 179,000 employees worldwide, the Group designs and provides game-changing solutions that are both useful and practical for water, waste and energy management. Through its three complementary business activities, Veolia helps to develop access to resources, preserve available resources, and replenish them. In 2021, the Veolia group provided 79 million inhabitants with drinking water and 61 million with sanitation, produced nearly 48 million megawatt hours and recovered 48 million tonnes of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) achieved consolidated revenue of 28,508 billion euros in 2021. www.veolia.com