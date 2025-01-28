Rexona joined forces with the Kingdom’s national women’s team in October, becoming the side’s first exclusive partner to the women national programme

The campaign sets the stage for a big year as the nation’s top female side prepares for first ever AFC Asian Women’s Cup qualification campaign

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Women’s National Team of Saudi Arabia and Rexona are teaming up to champion a new era for women’s football in the Kingdom, unveiling the ‘We’re Coming’ campaign set to inspire a new generation of Saudi football stars through a historic partnership.

As a ground-breaking first campaign delivered in collaboration between the women’s national programme and its first exclusive partner, the ‘We’re Coming’ campaign featuring stars from the women’s national first team and upcoming starlets from across the Kingdom will highlight the record-breaking growth of women’s football in Saudi Arabia in recent seasons.

The campaign follows the official announcement of Rexona as an exclusive partner to the Saudi Arabian Women’s National Programme in October and builds on the remarkable momentum behind women’s football in the Kingdom.

The new campaign launching this month comes after a historic year in which the women’s national first team reached its highest ever FIFA World Ranking in December. Head Coach Lluis Cortes’ side begin 2025 with an eye on further records with the team’s first AFC Women’s Asian Cup qualification campaign beginning in May, aiming to compete in the 2026 event in Australia.

Aalia AlRasheed, Head of Women's Football Department at SAFF, said: “We are delighted to announce this new campaign for our Women’s National Programme with Rexona and Unilever, a key figure in the global growth of women’s football.

“This campaign to highlight the exceptional growth and trajectory that our game is following comes with perfect timing as our senior squad gears up to break new ground in 2025 with our first official qualification campaign. Along with our ongoing work with Rexona, this campaign is the next step in continuing to reach new heights for women’s football and shining a light on the incredible efforts of our national team programme.”

Shazia Syed, Unilever Personal Care General Manager (GCC, Turkey, Pakistan & Bangladesh) and Head of Unilever Arabia (GCC) added: “It is a privilege for Unilever and Rexona to partner with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and its Women’s National Team Programme on this innovative campaign as we kick off this exciting collaboration with the aim to help the development of the women’s game in the Kingdom.

“As an extension of Rexona’s international efforts to support the growth of women’s sports, this new chapter is a major milestone for Rexona in becoming an official sponsor for the Saudi Arabian Women’s National Teams and we look forward to breaking new ground in developing the women’s game here nationwide.”

This three-year collaboration marks the first official partnership for Saudi Arabia’s Women’s National Programme, a testament to the incredible strides made since the team’s historic launch in 2021. Beyond football, this partnership is a celebration of movement, confidence, and breaking barriers—on and off the pitch.

Rexona has long been a passionate supporter of women’s sports globally, with major partnerships including FIFA and the Women’s World Cup. Now, this game-changing alliance with Saudi Arabia aims to inspire a new generation of female athletes across the Kingdom.

Spearheaded by the launch of the national team programme launch in 2021 and the introduction of the SAFF Women’s Premier League in 2022, women’s football has grown immensely with more than 77,000 school girls participating in national schools leagues while the professional domestic game has expanded to three top flight leagues with international stars from 20 countries playing their trade in the Kingdom.

As the third season of the SAFF Women’s Premier League lights up stadiums across the Kingdom, this collaboration is poised to encourage girls to chase their dreams. Aligned with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s roadmap for empowering youth through sports, this partnership is more than just a milestone for football—it’s a symbol of progress, unity, and the unstoppable spirit of Saudi women.

Fans can follow all the action with live updates from the Saudi Arabian Women’s National Programme on Instagram, TikTok and X.

For more information on the women’s domestic game in Saudi Arabia, visit: saff.com.sa.

ABOUT THE SAUDI ARABIAN FOOTBALL FEDERATION (SAFF)

Established in 1956, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) is a member of FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), and the governing body for football in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia responsible for overseeing grassroots development and all aspects of the amateur and professional game.

SAFF is in charge of elevating Saudi football to new heights, offering new opportunities across the ecosystem and inspiring the nation to participate and become an influential force for good within world football. SAFF currently administers 28 competitions across various age groups, most notably the annual King’s Cup and Saudi Super Cup.

SAFF manages nine national teams ranging from the U15 age group all the way to the first team, all of which compete in 23 regional and international competitions.

As part of its significant investment in women’s football, the SAFF currently manages the senior national team as well as the U17, U20, and national futsal teams. SAFF is also responsible for the organisation of the SAFF Women’s Premier League, the SAFF Women’s First Division league, the SAFF Women’s Cup, and the SAFF Women’s U-17 Tournament.

SAFF is responsible for the development and upskilling of over 3,000 national coaches and 1,700 referees across the Kingdom.

ABOUT REXONA

Rexona is now the world’s No.1 antiperspirant and deodorant brand (verified by NielsenIQ), sold in more than 100 countries, with turnover of more than €2 billion a year.

Rexona believes in the power of movement to transform lives and it’s on a mission to inspire everyone to move more.

As part of this, the brand is challenging society’s narrow limits of what an acceptable mover looks like, to make movement inclusive for all.