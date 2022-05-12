Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA), the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, and American Express Saudi Arabia, have further strengthened their partnership by introducing the possibility for all American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers to transfer two Membership Rewards® points for one AlFursan mile.

The announcement comes as an extension of the ongoing successful partnership between the two parties through the existing AlFursan American Express cobranded credit card that allows American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers to earn miles directly using the card.

Present to mark the occasion during a signing ceremony at the Arabian Travel Market in Dubai, were SAUDIA’s Vice President of Marketing and Product Management, Mr. Essam Akhonbay and American Express Saudi Arabia Chief Marketing Officer, Mr. Khalid Mohammad Kayal.

Commenting on the expanded partnership, Mr. Akhonbay said: “SAUDIA is proud to be building on the successful, long-standing partnership with American Express Saudi Arabia,”

“Jointly, we are committed to providing members with additional convenience to maximize earned benefits and build travel journeys with flexibility in mind.”

Mr. Kayal added: “Consolidating our strategic partnership with SAUDIA for the benefit of our Cardmembers is an important priority. The relationship with SAUDIA started with the successful AlFursan American Express cobrand credit card and through signing our new agreement all American Express Saudi Arabia Cardmembers will be able to access the benefit of our strategic partnership and redeem their Memberships Rewards® points toward AlFursan miles.”

SAUDIA’s vast network of flights connects to more than 95 destinations across four continents. The airline recently announced the addition of 10 new international routes: Bangkok, Thailand; Barcelona and Malaga, Spain; Marrakech, Morocco; Mykonos, Greece; Moscow, Russia; Beijing, China; Seoul, South Korea; Entebbe, Uganda; Amsterdam, the Netherlands; and Chicago, Illinois in the United States of America.

SAUDIA provides a full suite of online services through www.saudia.com and its mobile app which enable guests to book and manage their flights conveniently and easily.

-Ends-

About SAUDIA

Saudi Arabian Airlines (SAUDIA) is the national flag carrier of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Established in 1945, the company is one of the Middle East’s largest airlines.

In recent years the airline has invested significantly in its fleet of narrow and widebody aircraft and operates one of the youngest fleets in the skies, with an average aircraft age of 5 years.

The airline operates a route network which includes more than 100 destinations across four continents, including all domestic airports in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

SAUDIA is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the Arab Air Carriers Organization (AACO) as well as a member airline in the SkyTeam alliance since 2012.

Saudi Arabia’s national flag carrier was named the Middle East’s Fastest Growing Airline in 2022 by Brand Finance® and World’s Most Improved Airline in 2021 by Skytrax. SAUDIA also received the prestigious accolade in 2017.

he carrier is ranked as a Global Five-Star Major Airline by the Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) and has been awarded the Diamond status by APEX Health Safety powered by SimpliFlying, in recognition of the airline’s extensive safety measures in response to the pandemic.

Media contact:

NATHALIE VISELE

Director

Indigo Icon Tower, Jumeirah Lakes Towers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

E-mail: nathalie.visele@shamalcomms.com

Website: www.shamalcomms.com

A member of the ECCO Communications Network