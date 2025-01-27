Historic first partnership for Saudi Arabia’s women’s programme represents growth of the national programme since its launch in 2021

The partnership with Rexona, one of women’s football’s biggest supporters, highlights growth of Saudi Arabian women’s football

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has today announced a historic new agreement with Unilever’s Rexona to become an official partner of the Saudi Arabia Women’s National Team programme.

The new three-year agreement represents the first official partner to the Kingdom’s women’s national programme across all levels, as part of the rapid rise of women’s football in Saudi Arabia.

The new agreement sees the Saudi Arabia Women’s National Programme partner with one of women’s football’s biggest supporters, Rexona. As the world’s top deodorant and antiperspirant brand, Rexona and its parent company, Unilever have become a key partner to women’s football across the globe, with key sponsorship roles with FIFA and the Women’s World Cup in recent years.

Since the launch of the first professional women’s national team in 2021, the game has advanced at an exceptional pace, with women’s national teams introduced across various levels and the SAFF Women’s Premier League introduced in 2022 for its first season as a result.

This new partnership will support SAFF in continuing to provide opportunities to women and young girls across the Kingdom to participate in the world’s game and advance women’s football in Saudi Arabia.

During the official signing ceremony on Sunday, SAFF Head of Women’s Football, Aalia Al Rasheed welcomed Khalil Yassine, Head of Unilever Arabia and Head of Customer Development, to Al Awwal Park in the capital to begin the new multi-year partnership.

Aalia AlRasheed, Head of Women's Football Department at SAFF, said: “We are delighted to announce this new partnership for our Women’s National Programme with Rexona and Unilever, a key figure in the global growth of women’s football.

“We have immense pride of how the women’s game and development of our Saudi Arabia Women’s National Programme has progressed in recent years, and this is the next step in continuing to reach new heights for women’s football and our national team programme in the years to come.”

Khalil Yassine, Head of Unilever Arabia added: “It is a privilege for Unilever and Rexona to partner with the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and its Women’s National Team Programme across all age levels to support the development of the women’s game in the Kingdom.

“As an extension of Rexona’s international efforts to support the growth of women’s sports, this new chapter is a major milestone for Rexona in becoming an official sponsor for the Saudi Arabian Women’s National Teams and we look forward to breaking new ground in developing the women’s game here nationwide.”

With the continued success of the SAFF Women’s Premier League now in its third season, and the progress of women’s football at grassroots level with over 77,000 female players in the Kingdom’s schools leagues, the new partnership will support in providing new opportunities for girls across Saudi Arabia to get involved in the sport.

The growth of women’s football is in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy, which aims to inspire the country’s young population to engage with and participate in sport across all levels.

