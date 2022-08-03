The Saudi Investment Promotion Authority will work to strengthen and boost regional and international investment in the Kingdom’s public and private sectors



Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: His Excellency Khalid Al-Falih, Minister of Investment for Saudi Arabia (MISA), has today expressed his gratitude for the Council of Ministers’ decision to officially launch the new Saudi Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA).



The launch was directed by King Salman bin Abdulaziz and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, President of the Council of Economic and Development Affairs (CEDA), to facilitate local and international investment opportunities through all leading fields in the Kingdom.



The Minister noted that the establishment of SIPA will enable an integrated approach to investment between government agencies while enhancing all activities and services related to investment promotion to support partnerships between local and foreign investors.

The launch of SIPA is made possible by the Kingdom’s first National Investment Strategy which seeks to unleash the potential of the Kingdom’s strong market fundamentals and the breadth and depth of opportunities created by Vision 2030. The strategy aims to increase investment to 30% of GDP, and catalyze the growth of emerging sectors in the economy.



About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.



Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes from startups to blue-chip multinationals to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.



For more information on MISA, please visit the website or connect with #MISA on Twitter @MISA and LinkedIn.



About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.



Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.



For more information on Invest Saudi, please visit the website or connect with #InvestSaudi on Twitter and LinkedIn.



