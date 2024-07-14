Berlin, Germany: Sarah AlHabbas, the first graduate of Serco’s Space Graduate Programme was invited on Thursday to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia to meet with His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Saud, the Saudi Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany. The invitation was in recognition of her remarkable progress within a sector pitted to be instrumental in the achievement of Vision 2030. During the meeting she discussed how her experience with Serco can be an inspiration to the next generation of Saudi talent.

Sarah, currently working in Serco’s Copernicus Operations Support Services (COP-2), with the European Space Operations Centre (ESOC) in Darmstadt, Germany as part of her intensive training programme, was joined at this special event by Serco Middle East’s Head of Space Amar Vora, Serco’s KSA Country Director Mona Althagafi and Serco’s Head of COP-2 Islam Alizada. This prestigious invitation underscores Saudi Arabia's keenness to developing its human resources and the pivotal role Serco is playing in advancing Saudi Arabia’s capabilities in the space industry, highlighting where the private sector company is supporting the Kingdom's commitment to nurturing local talent capabilities to support Vision 2030 as a government impact partner.

Sarah was chosen by Serco as their first space graduate from more than 400 applications. An aerospace engineering graduate with a minor in applied mathematics from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in the United States, Sarah joined Serco as a graduate spacecraft operations engineer. In the past 12 months, Sarah underwent comprehensive training in KSA and is now coming to the end of an intensive six-month training programme at Serco’s COP-2 facilities in Germany, aimed at deepening her theoretical knowledge. Upon completion, Sarah will be certified as a proficient spacecraft operations engineer in a graduation taking place later this summer. After supporting a launch campaign, she will return to Saudi Arabia where she will transfer the knowledge gained to the wider Serco space team and its clients.

This accomplishment highlights the broader impact of Serco’s initiatives in the Kingdom. Serco has more than 60 years of space experience globally, supporting civil and military space programmes, including those of the European Space Agency, the UK Ministry of Defence and NASA. In 2023, it launched a dedicated space division in the Middle East to support local talent and develop regional capabilities, ensuring the transfer of its wide-ranging operational knowledge and capabilities to the region. Its graduate, space-specific programme is the first of its kind not only within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, but also across Serco globally. By leveraging decades of global experience in the space industry, Serco is playing a crucial role in transferring knowledge and skills to Saudi nationals, impacting a better future.

His Royal Highness Prince Abdullah bin Khalid bin Sultan Al Saud, Saudi Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Germany, said: “Sarah AlHabbas’ accomplishments epitomise the potential and the great expectation of Saudi Arabia's youth in pioneering new frontiers. Her journey marks a significant personal achievement and symbolises the leadership's confidence and ambition in our nation’s youth. We are happy to celebrate Sarah's accomplishment and look forward to her contribution to the Kingdom's aerospace sector.”

Serco Space Graduate and soon to be Spacecraft Operations Engineer Sarah AlHabbas said: “This opportunity to train with the European Space Agency and seasoned, international experts has been transformative. I am deeply honoured by this recognition from his Royal Highness Prince Abdullah. It reaffirms my commitment to contribute to the Saudi space sector and to inspire other young Saudis to pursue their passions in this exciting field.”

Serco Middle East Head of Space Amar Vora: “At Serco, we are committed to bringing our global expertise to Saudi Arabia, fostering local talent and driving the Kingdom’s space ambitions. Sarah’s success is a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and the right support. We are thrilled to see her represent the future of Saudi space exploration.”

For more information on Serco and its operations in the Middle East please visit https://www.serco.com/me

For further information, please contact:

Cheryl King or Sarah Jackson, Email: cheryl@kingandcopr.com and sarah@kingandcopr.com

About Serco

Serco brings together the right people, the right technology and the right partners to create innovative solutions that make positive impact and address some of the most urgent and complex challenges facing the modern world. With a primary focus on serving governments globally, Serco’s services are powered by more 50,000 people working across defence, space, migration, justice, healthcare, mobility and customer services. Serco’s core capabilities include service design and advisory, resourcing, complex programme management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and asset & facilities management. Underpinned by Serco’s unique operating model, Serco drives innovation and supports customers from service discovery through to delivery.

More information can be found at www.serco.com