RIYADH, KSA — SAP SE, the global technology giant, will be showcasing its AI-infused solutions and customer success stories at LEAP 2025, underscoring its commitment to driving digital transformation in the Kingdom.

Under the theme ‘Transforming Tomorrow: Empowering Saudi Arabia’s Future with SAP Business AI’, SAP will announce innovative partnerships with customers, and will illustrate the transformative power of AI across key sectors at its stand. Each showcase is designed to represent an industry through the lens of a prominent Saudi Arabian city, demonstrating how AI-driven innovations are tailored to the unique needs and strengths of each region.

Another highlight of SAP's presence at LEAP 2025 will be the release of findings from a recent survey assessing the readiness of Saudi companies to adopt AI. This survey supports initiatives at SAP's Innovation Hub in Khobar, which enables the technology company to collaborate with partners and customers to develop industry-specific solutions. The Innovation Hub, launched last year, serves as a cornerstone for co-innovation, enabling businesses to leverage advanced technologies in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

"Saudi Arabia is a critical market for SAP, and we are dedicated to supporting its ambitious Vision 2030 goals empowering the kingdom through SAP’s AI First strategy," said Dr. Fahd Nawwab, Vice President of SAP KSA. “Through collaborating with local authorities, partnering with public and private sectors, and investing in the Innovation Center and training programs, we are empowering Saudi enterprises to achieve new levels of efficiency and competitiveness. I am delighted that we will also be sharing news of transformative implementations through several signing ceremonies with customers laying the foundation for business AI.”

Leveraging its extensive industry experience, SAP serves customers across both general and specialized sectors of Saudi Arabia, ensuring that its solutions are scalable and adaptable to industries’ needs such as real estate, oil and gas, retail, and more. The technology company also works closely with its partner ecosystem to provide industry-specific expertise tailored for Saudi organizations. Engaging with partners that showcase expertise in a market means customers benefit from the best of two worlds: global and local expertise in Saudi Arabia, as well as the industry-specific expertise partners contribute.

SAP's training initiatives in the Kingdom include the SAP Academy of Engineering program, the SAP Young Professionals Program and the Dual Study Program, all of which support the development of a sustainable Saudi workforce and a knowledge-based economy.

Visitors to SAP’s booth (H1.I10) will learn how the company is playing a pivotal role in supporting Saudi Arabia's transformation into a leading hub for technology and innovation by integrating AI into solutions and collaborating to create effective AI use cases.

