Doha, Qatar: SANS Institute, a global leader in cybersecurity training, is set to bring world-class cybersecurity education to professionals in Qatar with SANS Doha September 2024 (14-19 September) at InterContinental Doha. The program will enable professionals to gain the necessary techniques to protect Qatar's critical infrastructure and contribute to the nation's growing cybersecurity resilience.

Qatar currently ranks amongst the top 30 countries for cybersecurity investment, holding the 27th position worldwide, according to the Global Cybersecurity Index (GCI). Moreover, the country’s cybersecurity spending is expected to grow 12.7% by 2026, indicating that sector-specific cybersecurity initiatives are needed to protect sensitive data, financial transactions, critical operations and energy grids.

In this track, Qatar is strongly committed to securing businesses of all sizes, with a particular focus on supporting SMEs as they grow in the economy. The Qatar Development Bank (QDB), in collaboration with the National Cyber Security Agency, recently launched the Cyber Security Manual for SMEs, an initiative that aims to raise cybersecurity awareness and provide practical guidelines to help SMEs protect their operations from cyber threats. The manual covers essential topics such as common cyber risks, implementing basic security controls, and enhancing employee awareness to ensure comprehensive protection.

Ned Baltagi, Managing Director for the Middle East, Africa, and Turkey at SANS Institute, commented, "In Doha, sectors like banking, utilities, and energy are highly reliant on digital infrastructure, and in light of recent cyber incidents such as the global internet outage, it is more important than ever to enhance the protection of these systems and strengthen cybersecurity measures. As Qatar continues to expand its digital infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals who can anticipate and control these risks has never been greater. Initiatives like QDB’s Cybersecurity Manual for SMEs, and programs such as SANS Doha, offer professionals in the Middle East an exceptional opportunity to enhance their skills and combat emerging threats."

SANS Doha September 2024 will feature two courses:

SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling

SEC560: Enterprise Penetration Testing

SEC504 is designed to equip students with the skills to effectively respond to security breaches across Windows, Linux, and cloud environments. This course provides in-depth knowledge of the tools and techniques attackers utilize, the digital traces they leave behind, and strategies for building stronger defenses.

SEC560 aims to elevate the expertise of penetration testers while also training system administrators, defenders, and other security professionals to understand the mindset and methodologies of modern attackers. Participants will learn to conduct comprehensive penetration tests to uncover vulnerabilities and strengthen their organizations' defenses.

