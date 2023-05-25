Kuwait City, Kuwait – SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with the Kuwait Institute of Banking Studies (KIBS), the training arm overseen by the Central Bank of Kuwait. This alliance brings together the expertise of both institutions to deliver an intensive, immersive Cyber Security Leaders Program, designed to create a new front line of cybersecurity professionals in Kuwait's banking and financial sector.

Reflecting on the partnership, Ned Baltagi, Managing Director, Middle East, Africa and Turkey at SANS Institute, stated, "Our alliance with KIBS represents a seminal moment in fortifying the cyber resilience of Kuwait's financial sector. Through this comprehensive program, we're empowering participants with state-of-the-art technical skills, strategic knowledge, and hands-on experience that is crucial for pre-empting and mitigating sophisticated cyber threats. This initiative isn't just about raising the bar - it's about setting a new standard of excellence for cybersecurity readiness in the region."

The curriculum has been tailored in alignment with the requirements of the Central Bank of Kuwait and its partners. Besides intense technical training, the program also features a range of activities designed to cultivate the soft skills necessary for effective leadership in the cybersecurity field.

In addition to the SANS e-learning course SEC275: Foundations: Computers, Technology, & Security, SANS will deliver on-site training for SEC401: Security Essentials - Network, Endpoint, and Cloud, and SEC504: Hacker Tools, Techniques, and Incident Handling, solidifying the program’s depth and scope.

A standout feature of the program is the practical professional training that will lead to internationally accredited certificates in cybersecurity. The program concludes with a hands-on workshop, designed in cooperation with the Bank for International Settlements (BIS).

The comprehensive program will span three months and the registration window is now open. Training for SEC275 will commence on 9th of July 2023, and applications have been open since May 1.

For more information about the Cyber Security Leaders Program, please visit: https://kafaakw.org/cyber-security-leaders-program-csl/?lang=en

With this partnership, SANS Institute and KIBS are setting a new benchmark in cybersecurity education, demonstrating their unwavering commitment to strengthening global cybersecurity defences.

About SANS Institute

