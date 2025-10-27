The collaboration aims to enable local production of selected Sanofi vaccines through technology transfer and knowledge sharing.

The initiative aligns with the Kingdom’s Vaccines Localization Strategy to strengthen national health resilience and vaccine self-sufficiency.

The partnership reinforces Sanofi’s long-term commitment to advancing healthcare innovation and sustainability in Saudi Arabia.

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia - Sanofi, a leading global biopharma company, and Lifera, a PIF Company, focused on the localization and expansion of Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore opportunities for local manufacturing of Sanofi vaccines in Saudi Arabia.

The announcement event was attended by H.E. Minister of Health Dr Fahd Aljalajel, H.E. Bandar Al Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, and Sanofi’s Chairman Frédéric Oudéa.

This strategic collaboration aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 and the National Transformation Program, which prioritize strengthening the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem and advancing vaccine localization to enhance national health security and self-sufficiency.

Building a Future of localized Vaccine Production

Under the MoU, the parties will evaluate the establishment of fully certified manufacturing facility in Saudi Arabia compliant with EU, U.S., and local Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). The facility, to be developed by Lifera, would be designed to handle aseptic filing and packaging operations for Sanofi’s vaccines upon becoming operational.

Sanofi would provide vaccine bulk supplies, technical expertise, and technology transfer support to Lifera to enable the local manufacturing and market release of selected Sanofi vaccines in the Kingdom. The collaboration is also expected to involve Arabio, Sanofi’s current manufacturing and distribution partner in Saudi Arabia, ensuring a seamless transition that supports uninterrupted vaccine availability for the public.

Supporting National Health Priorities

The initiative reflects both companies’ commitment to support the Saudi National Immunization Program, ensuring sustainable access to high-quality vaccines for the Saudi population while building local industrial capabilities and expertise in biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

It also represents a significant milestone in the broader Vaccines Localization Strategy spearheaded by the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ Vaccines and Biopharmaceutical Committee, aimed at designating a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to produce vaccines locally

Baptiste de Clarens, General Manager of Vaccines for Saudi Arabia & Gulf Countries at Sanofi:

“Sanofi has proudly partnered with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for many decades, and this new collaboration with Lifera represents another important step in supporting Vision 2030’s ambition to localize healthcare manufacturing. Through this partnership, we aim to support sustainable vaccine capabilities that strengthen health resilience and help protect future generations.”

Together, Sanofi and Lifera aim to accelerate the localization of vaccines in Saudi Arabia by combining Sanofi’s global scientific expertise with Lifera’s biomanufacturing capabilities. The partnership reinforces both companies; shared commitment to advancing healthcare innovation, ensuring equitable access, and building a more self-reliant health ecosystem for the Kingdom.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is an R&D-driven, AI-powered biopharma company committed to improving people’s lives and delivering compelling growth. We apply our deep understanding of the immune system to invent medicines and vaccines that treat and protect millions of people around the world, with an innovative pipeline that could benefit millions more. Our team is guided by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people’s lives; this inspires us to drive progress and deliver positive impact for our people and the communities we serve, by addressing the most urgent healthcare, environmental, and societal challenges of our time.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

About Lifera

Lifera (a PIF-Company) is a biopharmaceutical company launched in 2023 dedicated to advancing Saudi Arabia’s biopharmaceutical sector and building national health resilience. Through its Lifera Biologics business unit, local manufacturing capacity is being developed for insulin and other peptides, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies and other biologics. Through its subsidiary, Lifera Omics, Lifera is investing in genetic testing and precision medicine to improve patient access to high quality genetic testing and to catalyse biotechnology R&D in Saudi Arabia. Lifera aims to localise the manufacturing of essential medicines and other advanced therapeutics, and to enable the achievement of goals in the National Biotechnology Strategy. Lifera will do this through partnerships and investments with leading international and Saudi companies to transfer global expertise and technology to Saudi Arabia. Lifera’s differentiated vision and mission, make it an ideal partner to build the biopharmaceutical sector in Saudi Arabia.

