Doha, Qatar: Sanea Bus, a mobile digital fabrication laboratory created by Ibtechar, Qatar’s leading practical innovation solutions provider and in partnership with Qatar’s Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), has concluded its 2022 tour after visiting 31 middle and high schools across 18 cities in the country.

With an aim to advance a mindset of building and discovery among school students, the month-long tour saw the participation of 775 students and 62 teachers. For each day of the tour, the bus visited two schools and welcomed 25 to 30 students on board. These students were nominated by each school and were either participants of this year’s Sanea Competition or other scientific competitions currently taking place in Qatar.

During the tour, the students - from Grades 9 to 11 – gained insights into the process of making technology-led products, including all of the different stages from design to development. Under the guidance of innovation experts, the students learned how to use the technologies available on the bus, such as a Computerized Numerical Control (CNC) machine, electronics, laser cutter, and 3D printing, 3D Computer-Aided Design (CAD) modeling and prototyping machines, to convert their ideas into tangible products.

“The Sanea Bus tour - which combines technical expertise and digital fabrication technologies - is designed to provide an immersive and stimulating environment for young students to not only understand everything that goes into making a product, but also adopt a mindset of discovery and building, in order to become entrepreneurs and makers of tomorrow,” said Nayef Al-Ibrahim, CEO of Ibtechar.

“When given the opportunity to lead their projects, during the tour students learn first-hand how to navigate through all the actions, stages, and related challenges that present themselves when on the path of creativity and innovation. We hope that this knowledge transfer, coupled with the practical skills they acquire through the experience, prepares them to solve problems and drive positive change within society through innovation.”

Inside the bus, the students undergo four stages to complete their projects. These start with looking at the overall idea design; the second is about using electronics on the bus to explain the idea behind building an electric circuit, before moving on to use some software to create the design digitally. The fourth and final stage uses the bus technologies to develop the actual prototype.

The Sanea Bus initiative was launched in 2017 as part of Sanea program that aims to promote the culture of making and discovery within the local community. Since its launch, the Sanea Bus has completed over 75 school visits and benefitted more than 3000 students and 100 teachers. For more information, please visit: http://www.sanea.me/en/bus-sanea/

