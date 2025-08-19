Abu Dhabi, UAE – Sandstorm Comics, Abu Dhabi’s leading comic book studio, has officially made its highly anticipated retail debut through Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Center owned digital platform “Kalima”. The studio’s captivating titles will be available through the Kalima.ae. The comic books will also be available through “Kinokuniya” stores across United Arab Emirates.

This launch cements Sandstorm Comics’ position as a leading creative force in the region, while expanding its reach to wider audiences both within the UAE and internationally.

Bringing its innovative stories to readers across the nation and beyond, the launch features four standout titles under Sandstorm’s newly unveiled children’s imprint, Little Storm. These are Solarblader Vol.1, Acro and The Cat, All Upon a Time and The Foxes and the Dragon.

Showcasing the studio’s commitment to delivering world-class storytelling crafted by local and regional talent, these titles offer audiences fresh, authentic narratives that reflect the region’s creativity and cultural richness.

Sandstorm Comics’ books are currently available at Kinokuniya stores across the UAE, with plans to expand into additional retail outlets soon to ensure its stories reach an even wider audience.

“Since the inception of Sandstorm Comics, our vision has been to bring locally produced comic books to life and make them accessible to everyone,” said Mo Abedin, Editor-in-Chief at Sandstorm Comics. “Today, that vision becomes a reality with our titles now available across the UAE’s largest bookstores, as well as online through “Kalima” website and mobile application. This marks a significant milestone for the UAE’s creative community, and we take great pride in sharing stories that reflect the richness and diversity of our region’s culture.”

This debut is more than just a retail milestone - it’s a testament to Sandstorm Comics’ steady rise. The studio has already captured international attention with a high-profile presence at New York Comic Con 2024 and a celebrated showcase at Middle East Film and Comic Con 2025. With plans to expand its offerings throughout the year, Sandstorm is poised to make its mark in the global comic book industry while staying true to its roots in Abu Dhabi.

Supported by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Sandstorm Comics exemplifies the emirate’s commitment to fostering a thriving creative ecosystem. As part of Abu Dhabi’s broader strategy to elevate its cultural industries on the world stage, Sandstorm is paving the way for the next generation of storytellers and creators from the region.

A New Era for Regional Storytelling

Unlike anything seen before in the UAE, Sandstorm Comics is setting a new standard for originality and innovation in the comic book medium. By prioritizing local and international talent and developing groundbreaking intellectual properties, the studio is reshaping how stories from the Middle East are told and received both regionally and globally.

For fans eager to experience the magic firsthand, Sandstorm’s debut titles are now available at Kinokuniya stores across the UAE, the Kinokuniya website, Kalima.ae, and the Kalima mobile app.

Stay tuned for additional releases later this year, as Sandstorm continues to expand its catalog and inspire readers of all ages.

About Sandstorm Comics

Sandstorm is a dedicated comics studio that focuses on developing local talent, investing in new and unique home-grown IPs, advancing the work of content creators, and using the comic book platform to showcase authentic and unique stories from the region.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fueling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organizations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and visitabudhabi.ae