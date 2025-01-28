Dubai, UAE – Sandstone Media, a fast-growing name in public relations and corporate communications in the UAE, proudly announces the launch of its Digital Marketing Division, a significant step forward as the company celebrates one year of delivering impactful solutions for its clients.

Known for its innovative campaigns in the real estate, asset management, financial services, F&B, and events sectors, Sandstone Media has built a reputation for driving results through influencer collaborations, media relations, and social media strategies. Recognizing the increasing demand for integrated digital solutions, the company is now expanding its portfolio to include comprehensive digital marketing services.

“This expansion was all part of natural progression for us,” said Jibran Munaf, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Sandstone Media. “Our work has been instrumental in driving remarkable growth for our clients, digital marketing is just the next step of the blueprint to provide them with a more holistic approach. With our proven track record in campaign execution, we’re confident that this new division will allow us to deliver even greater value to our clients.”

[Jibran Munaf, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Sandstone Media]

The new digital marketing division will focus on creating data-driven, innovative campaigns that are tailored to meet the unique needs of clients. By combining expertise in public relations with cutting-edge digital strategies, Sandstone Media aims to provide a holistic approach to brand-building, from traditional media engagement to social media dominance.

Led by Jibran Munaf—whose extensive background as one of the nation’s most prolific PR executives, brings a sharp understanding of audience engagement—the division is positioned to deliver campaigns that resonate with modern consumers in an increasingly digital-first world.

This expansion reflects Sandstone Media’s commitment of providing clients with 360-degree solutions. As the media landscape continues to evolve, the firm is doubling down on its mission to empower brands with the tools they need to thrive in competitive markets.

About Sandstone Media

Sandstone Media is a forward-thinking PR, media solutions and communications agency based in the UAE that is committed to excellence and offers a spectrum of integrated services, including strategic communications, media solutions and digital innovation. Sandstone Media focuses on the transformative power of storytelling and dedicates its expert team to crafting narratives that resonate and captivate audiences.