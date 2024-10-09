Dubai, UAE – Sanad Village, the region’s largest autism rehabilitation center has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Team during Expo Accessibility 2024 to foster inclusivity and community-driven support for People of Determination.

This partnership will provide volunteering opportunities and creating social initiatives for all sectors of society. Under the collaboration, Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Team will actively recruit volunteers to support Sanad Village’s events and initiatives, and those volunteers will receive specialized workshops organized by Sanad Village to educate and support them to interact with children with autism, to improve the effectiveness and quality of the activities provided.

Sanad Village is an educational facility dedicated to understanding and treating autism and autism related disorders. It is also thriving part of The Sustainable City in Dubai, where it regularly engages residents with volunteering initiatives and community events. Students from the center also participate in vocational training and internships inside The Sustainable City, which is built upon the pillars of inclusivity and social sustainability.

This collaboration with Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Team empowers Sanad Village to extend its reach to the wider community as well as having a broader social impact by raising awareness and creating equal opportunities.

The Ataa Hamdan Volunteer Team is a recognized and licensed team by the Community Development Authority dedicated to encouraging youth participation in volunteer activities across the UAE. The team focuses on empowering communities and fostering social responsibility through innovative and impactful volunteer programs. The collaboration with Sanad Village will enhance community engagement for People of Determination and create opportunities for young people to make a difference and shape a more inclusive future for all.