Doha, Qatar – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., is set to release a new single called “Open Always Wins” in collaboration with K-Pop icons TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT), consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI. The new Galaxy brand anthem, which was first teased at Galaxy Unpacked last week, champions the pursuit of goals with an open mind, echoing Galaxy’s own core values of openness.

Set to an energetic guitar riff, “Open Always Wins” is an alternative rock track featuring the powerful vocals of TXT. Band members SOOBIN, YEONJUN, TAEHYUN and HUENINGKAI participated in penning the lyrics and based them on their own feelings and experience of openness.

“We are proud to have collaborated with our Galaxy Ambassadors, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, to create a brand anthem that encapsulates the spirit of openness authentically,” said Jamie Park, VP & Head of the Experience Marketing Group, Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics. “We hope it inspires listeners to embrace openness in their own lives, and the experiences and opportunities that come with it.”

The track is brought to life in a new music video that intertwines scenes of TXT preparing for a performance, with appearances from Team Samsung Galaxy athletes, celebrating their efforts and challenges across various sports.

The new single launches at 1PM (KST) today across multiple music platforms — including YouTube Music, Spotify, Melon, Genie, Bugs, Flo and Vibe — and the accompanying music video will be available to watch on Samsung’s official YouTube channel.

In conjunction with the music video release, the “Open Always Wins” dance challenge will kick off as well, encouraging fans worldwide to show their support and cheer for their favorite athletes.

"We're excited to collaborate on this meaningful project with Samsung. We've infused our single with a sincere message of encouragement, rooting for everyone to bravely face challenges without being disheartened by failure,” said TOMORROW X TOGETHER. “We believe those who overcome and progress through obstacles are the true champions.”

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, home appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions, and delivering a seamless connected experience through its SmartThings ecosystem and open collaboration with partners. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

About TOMORROW X TOGETHER

TOMORROW X TOGETHER—consisting of SOOBIN, YEONJUN, BEOMGYU, TAEHYUN, and HUENINGKAI—established themselves as Gen Z Icons through the compelling soundtrack that represents the common experiences and emotions of today’s generation. The quintet’s 4th Mini Album minisode 2: Thursday’s Child (May 2022 release) debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 and charted for 14 weeks, while 5th Mini Album The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION (January 2023 release) debuted atop the chart. In July 2022, Gen Z’s leading band became the first K-pop group to perform at LOLLAPALOOZA in Chicago and returned a year later in August 2023 to become the first K-pop group to headline the festival. Notably, TOMORROW X TOGETHER have been nominated at prestigious awards, such as the American Music Awards and People’s Choice Awards, and won at the 2022 MTV EMAs (Best Asia Act) and 2023 MTV VMAs (PUSH Performance of the Year). The band released their highly-anticipated 6th Mini Album minisode 3: TOMORROW on April 1, 2024, which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200, solidifying their position as the second K-pop artist ever to enter 10 albums on the chart.