Kuwait City, Kuwait: Samsung Gulf Electronics is running an exciting home appliances trade-in campaign in Kuwait, offering customers up to KWD 200 cashback when they upgrade to select modern Samsung appliances.

Since its launch in February, the initiative allows customers to trade in their old appliances from any brand or model for Samsung's latest AI Family Hub+ refrigerator, Bespoke cooking range, Bespoke washer & dryer, and Bespoke Jet. This offer is available at select retailer stores including Al Andalus, Best, Xcite, Eureka, Carrefour, and Lulu. As a bonus, customers also receive a 20-year warranty, providing peace of mind with their new Samsung appliances.

Burcin Arabul, Director of the Home Appliances Division at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said, "We are excited to launch this trade-in campaign in Kuwait, demonstrating our commitment to providing our customers with the best value and the most advanced home appliances. By offering an easy and rewarding way to upgrade their appliances, we can help our customers elevate their lifestyles and craft smarter, more efficient homes."

Customers' needs and lifestyles are constantly evolving. Whether they are shifting houses, moving to a bigger home, adapting to changing family needs, or simply looking to modernize their living spaces, the trade-in campaign provides a fantastic opportunity to experience Samsung's latest innovations while benefitting from significant savings.

Samsung has partnered with Al Andalus to streamline the trade-in process, including picking up eligible appliances. To participate, customers must complete an online registration at https://mena.samsung.com/ae/trade-in within 24 hours of purchase. More information about the offer, including the list of eligible appliance models and full terms and conditions, is available at www.samsung.com.

