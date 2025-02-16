Amman, Jordan – In a strategic move to strengthen its commitment to youth education and innovation, Samsung Electronics Levant signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Al-Ahliyya Amman University (AAU). The agreement aims to connect university students and employees with the latest technological innovations from Samsung’s products and technologies, in addition to enhancing academic and research cooperation between the two entities.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Jongho Kang, President of Samsung Electronics Levant, and Dr. Maher Al-Hourani, Chairman of the Board of Directors of AAU, along with representatives from both parties.

As part of the agreement, Samsung will grant students and employees of Al-Ahliyya Amman University access to its Enhanced Partnership Program (EPP), offering competitive prices on a variety of Samsung products. In return, the university will provide discounts on bachelor’s and master’s degree programs to Samsung employees and their family members, while also benefitting from the university facilities, such as the Arena Complex.

Samsung will also offer training opportunities to university students, allowing them to gain valuable hands-on experience that will enhance their technical and administrative skills, preparing them for promising career opportunities. Both parties will collaborate on organizing conferences, seminars, and technical workshops to foster knowledge exchange, support scientific projects, and promote the use of cutting-edge technologies available at the university. Additionally, the partnership will involve Samsung’s participation in academic and professional events such as open days and job fairs, which will help strengthen connections between students and leading companies.

Commenting on the agreement, John Ho Kang, said, “This MoU reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in education, which we see as an investment in the future. By integrating technology—today’s most powerful tool for change—into this partnership, we aim to empower societies through both knowledge and innovation. This collaboration aligns with our vision to build generations capable of leading change in the digital age and achieving sustainability.”

Dr. Maher Al-Hourani, further added, “This agreement is part of the university’s broader strategy to achieve academic excellence by providing students with modern tools that enhance education and foster active participation in the regional and international labor markets. Our cooperation with Samsung Electronics Levant is a reflection of our dedication to creating an innovative educational environment that integrates advanced technology across various disciplines.”

This partnership serves as a model for effective empowerment, offering continuous learning and development opportunities to a wide range of students and professionals, ensuring they remain competitive in the evolving job market.

