Samsung Electronics first- in- region to bring TOD to its TVs.

The TOD streaming platform offers more than 35,000 hours of premium entertainment, live and recorded sports and original content.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Samsung Electronics, the leading television manufacturer, joined forces with TOD, a rising streaming platform, to grant TV enthusiasts access to a broad spectrum of exclusive, live and on-demand entertainment and sports, including beIN’s unparalleled range of premium content.

Samsung is the first in the region to include the TOD app on its TVs, complementing the brand’s mission to enrich TV aficionados with outstanding content.

Ensuring a unique and unmatched experience for sports fans, TOD exclusively hosts beIN Sports’ unrivaled sports programming, including access to the region’s highly anticipated sporting events. Audiences across the MENA will also avail over 35,000 hours of premium entertainment content, including the latest Hollywood blockbusters; Arabic, Turkish, and international content; TOD Originals as well as children’s programmes.

TOD offers viewers three customised packages: ‘Entertainment,’ ‘Sports,’ and ‘All In,’ to choose from. Its sports content is offered up to 4K/UHD streaming with Dolby Audio, presenting vivid visuals coupled with rich, clear, and powerful sounds. Additionally, the platform comes with the ability to connect up to five devices and supports popular smartphones and big screens, enabling viewers to enjoy content anytime and anywhere.

Commenting on the partnership, John Paul Mckerlie, VP Marketing and Sales at TOD, said: “Sports and entertainment are both social forces and industries that celebrate and unify the MENA region’s diversity and camaraderie. We are excited about our partnership with Samsung as it brings TOD to a big screen and helps us make inroads into our users’ homes across the MENA region. With beIN’s unparalleled portfolio of channels, consumers can now stream TOD’s exclusive content selection on their Samsung TVs, comprising the best in sports and entertainment on one platform. Built around current customer needs, TOD incorporates the latest technologies to provide an integrated and personalised experience that enhances live viewing, content navigation and accessibility. Along with streaming the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM for the MENA region, sports and entertainment enthusiasts across the region will appreciate our standout lineup of Turkish, Arabic, and Hollywood shows as well as our spectacular package of beIN’s exclusive sports content.”

Nikola Aksentijevic, Head of Visual Display Group, Samsung Gulf Electronics, said: “We are pleased to partner with a leading streaming platform to meet demand for a wide range of content for diverse users in the region. As a top TV manufacturer, Samsung is focusing on providing the most optimized user experiences and address visual communications holistically. Our partnerships help to catapult our valued audiences’ viewing experience to great heights whilst maximizing the ever-evolving role of the screen and Samsung’s breakthrough display innovation.”

Samsung Smart TV users can avail themselves over 35,000 hours of premium TOD content and benefit from various exclusive bundle offers*.

*Disclaimer: Samsung and TOD Offers vary by region and by selected devices

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About TOD

TOD is a subscription-based over-the-top (OTT) which aims to deliver its subscribers exclusive access to unrivalled sports content, along with more than 35,000 hours of premium entertainment content. A family-friendly and personalised platform, TOD offers the best blockbusters and top Arabic, Turkish, and International content, as well as children’s programmes. The platform also holds a range of new original content productions through “TOD Originals”.

Built around current customer needs, TOD incorporates the latest technologies to provide an integrated and personalised experience that enhances live viewing, content navigation and accessibility; a game changing premium experience.