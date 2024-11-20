SAMINavantia’s new "HAZEM Lite" Combat Management System for vessels with low and medium warfare capabilities is a result of the efforts of national engineering teams developed in Saudi Arabia.

Dammam : SAMINavantia, the joint venture between Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI) and the Spanish company Navantia, announced the development of the new Combat Management System (CMS) ”HAZEM Lite”. This solution is designed for low and medium warfare vessels, as well as vessels with space restrictions.

This achievement is the result of the efforts of Saudi engineers who worked on developing the new system at SAMINavantia’s Naval Systems Integration and Development Center of Excellence (NSID) in Saudi Arabia.

The new "HAZEM Lite" system can be used and installed on new ships or integrated into the existing systems of modern vessels. The new system is one of the latest technologies in combat systems, derived from the "HAZEM" CMS, but specifically tailored for smaller vessels, while maintaining the key features of the original HAZEM system. These include providing an open, scalable, customizable, and interoperable solution that is proven effective and robust.

Dr. Mohammed Al-Qahtani, Chairman of SAMINavantia, stated: "The new 'HAZEM Lite' system is the result of intensive development efforts by Saudi engineers, aimed at designing a simplified version of the advanced combat management solution previously used in the Sarawat-class vessels, by creating smaller platforms with different missions and capabilities. Additionally, 'HAZEM Lite' is the first product developed in the Kingdom, addressing the need to enhance the small vessel category. This achievement is part of SAMINavantia's contribution to localizing over 50% of military spending by 2030, one of the key objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, as well as actively participating in the development of skilled technical workforce capabilities in Saudi Arabia and providing world-class combat system solutions." This achievement aligns with the efforts of the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) to localize military spending in the Kingdom.

SAMINavantia's efforts contribute to enhancing the readiness of the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, the Border Guard, and other local or regional clients, in line with the strategic objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. This is achieved by launching a new era of advanced and effective defense capabilities to meet current and future challenges, while strengthening the national military industrial base.