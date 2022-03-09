RIYADH: Under the patronage of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and graced with the presence of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, SAMI, which is wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), continues to receive senior officials, executives, and visitors to its pavilion at the World Defense Show 2022 (WDS). The ongoing global strategic event that is organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI) is taking place in Riyadh from 6-9 March and has attracted the participation of over 800 exhibitors from more than 45 nations around the world.

The SAMI pavilion was extremely popular with attendees who came to see the company’s cutting-edge defense product lines and learn more about its new strategy for localizing defense manufacturing with national talent, as well as ensuring at least 50% of the Kingdom’s defense spending remains within the national economy by 2030.

The innovative design of the 3,000-sqm pavilion maximizes the exposure of more than 150 of SAMI’s defense and security products, equipment, solutions, and services, all of which support the national defense industry. The company’s innovations were among the highlights of the show, together with inspired augmented-reality models that took visitors to the heart of the battlefield to explore planning and tactical methods.

SAMI’s pavilion also showcased ROAYA, the first RT-MG that Saudi Arabia owned its intellectual property 100%. Another highlight was HAZEM, the first marine combat system developed within Saudi Arabia by Saudi engineers. One of SAMI’s top products on display was the MX-25 surveillance and reconnaissance camera by SAMIL3Harris.

Established in 2017 by the Public Investment Fund, SAMI is a group of companies specializing in the defense and security industries. In the few years since it was formed, the group has achieved considerable success in strengthening the Kingdom’s defense capabilities.

SAMI has made significant progress in bringing defense technology expertise, investment, and production to the Kingdom, which primarily supports the growth of local small and medium businesses (SMBs) involved in the defense and security sectors. The group has also bolstered the national defense and security supply chains to ensure the independence and sustainability of the country’s defense ecosystem.