Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabian Military Industries (SAMI), the national defense and security champion, a PIF company, returns for the third consecutive year as the National Strategic Partner of World Defense Show, organized by the General Authority for Military Industries (GAMI), taking place from 8 to 12 February 2026.

This participation reflects SAMI’s pivotal role in supporting and developing the Kingdom’s defense ecosystem, and its firm commitment to leading the sector’s transformation and contributing to the localization of defense industries, in line with the objectives of Vision 2030, and reflecting the ambition to build advanced and sustainable defense capabilities.

SAMI will showcase more than 60 national products and capabilities across its various subsidiaries. These include advanced electronics, land systems, aerospace capabilities, command-and-control systems, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) solutions for various platforms, in addition to the unveiling of new national systems considered among the most prominent of their kind. This reflects the accelerated progress of Saudi Arabia’s defense industrial localization, supporting economic diversification, self-sufficiency, and enhanced readiness across military forces in line with Vision 2030.

Throughout the five-day event, SAMI senior leadership and technical experts will participate in 12 high-level panels, as well as 16 specialized industry discussions hosted at the company’s pavilion, highlighting SAMI’s role in shaping the future of defense systems, advanced manufacturing, and emerging technologies within the Kingdom.

As the defense industry continues to evolve rapidly, SAMI remains committed to advancing local content, empowering national talent, and building strong global partnerships that support long-term sustainability and technological excellence across the Kingdom’s defense sector. SAMI’s participation reflects its ongoing commitment to becoming a global leader in defense technologies and a key enabler of Saudi Arabia’s defense readiness and industrial autonomy.