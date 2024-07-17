Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Salik Company PJSC (Salik), the exclusive toll gate operator of the Emirate of Dubai, has taken a significant step forward in its sustainability journey. The company has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative. By aligning with the United Nations Global Compact Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs), Salik takes a significant step in its commitment to promoting responsible business practices and contributing to a sustainable future for the UAE.

By joining the UN Global Compact, Salik aligns itself with over 20,000 companies in more than 160 countries committed to upholding ten universally accepted principles in human rights, labour, environment, and anti-corruption. This membership is a strategic step in Salik's long-term vision of creating positive social and environmental impact alongside its core business activities.

Ibrahim Haddad, Chief Executive Officer of Salik Company PJSC, said “At Salik, we are committed to operating with the highest ethical standards and environmental responsibility. Our membership in the UN Global Compact reinforces this commitment and positions us as a leader in sustainable business practices within the UAE. We are confident that this collaboration will empower us to further integrate these principles into our operations and contribute meaningfully to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

“In line with our commitment to these principles, Salik Company PJSC is dedicated to championing sustainability practices that will benefit future generations in the UAE. We are actively exploring innovative solutions that minimize our environmental footprint, promote social progress within our workforce and communities, and contribute to a thriving and sustainable UAE,” he added.

Through its participation in the UN Global Compact, Salik pledges to transparently report on its progress towards these goals. The company invites stakeholders to visit its profile page https://unglobalcompact.org/what-is-gc/participants/164283-Salik-Company-PJSC on the UN Global Compact website and learn more about its latest sustainability efforts from here.

About Salik Company PJSC

The Company was established in its current form, as a public joint stock company in June 2022 pursuant to Law No. (12) of 2022. “Salik”, which means “seamless mobility” in Arabic, is Dubai’s exclusive toll gate operator and manages the Emirate of Dubai’s automatic toll gates utilising Radio-Frequency-Identification (RFID) and Automatic-Number-Plate-Recognition (ANPR) technologies. The Company currently operates 8 toll gates located at strategic junctures, especially on Sheikh Zayed Road, which is considered the main road in Dubai. In 2023, 593 million journeys were recorded through Salik’s toll gates, whether for residents commuting within the Emirate for their daily activities or for tourists visiting Dubai’s attractions. Under a 49-year concession agreement (ending in 2071), with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Salik has the exclusive right to operate existing and any future toll gates in Dubai.

Disclaimer

No statement in document is intended to be nor may be construed as a profit forecast. Any statements made in this document which could be classed as "forward-looking" are based upon various assumptions, including management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records, and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, these assumptions are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Risks, uncertainties, and contingencies could cause the actual results of operations, financial condition, and liquidity of the Company to differ materially from those results expressed or implied in the document by such forward-looking statements. No representation or warranty is made that any of these forward-looking statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast result will be achieved. No reliance should be placed on any forward-looking statement. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this communication. Furthermore, no representation or warranty is made as to the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of the information contained in this document. The information, statements, and opinions provided herein do not constitute a public offer under any applicable legislation or an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy Salik Shares. In the event of any discrepancy or error in the numbers presented in this document, the information provided in the official financial statements shall prevail. We do not accept any liability for errors or omissions in the information contained herein.

For further information, please contact:

Orient Planet Group (OPG)

Tel: +971 4 4562888

Email: media@orientplanet.com

Website: www.orientplanet.com