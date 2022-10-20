Cairo - Kamel Saleh, Managing Partner of Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel Aziz (SBA), announced today that the firm has reached an agreement with Grant Thornton International Ltd (GTIL) to be admitted as the network’s member firm for Egypt effective December 2, 2022.

SBA’s new agreement comes after 22 years of successful cooperation with Deloitte. Due to SBA’s and Deloitte’s desire to pursue their respective strategies in the Egyptian market SBA will exit the Deloitte network on December 1, 2022 and transfer a portion of the Egyptian business to a new Deloitte Egypt entity. In pursuit of its growth strategy in the Egyptian market, SBA will retain the majority of its operations, clients, partners and staff.

On joining the Grant Thornton network, Saleh stated, "We are pleased to become the Grant Thornton member firm in Egypt. We believe this will allow us, as market leaders to diversify our service offering to what is most relevant to the Egyptian economy and the changing needs of international and local business. It will also enable us to match the growing demands of technology-enabled businesses. We are proud to reiterate our commitment to the national economy and our strong belief in Egyptian talent that has been at the core of our values since we were established 70 years ago in Egypt.”

From his side, Peter Bodin, CEO of GTIL, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel Aziz to the Grant Thornton network, SBA is a market leader with an excellent reputation that shares our commitment to the Egyptian market and a passion for developing the best Egyptian talents within a global network.”

Bodin added: “SBA’s decision to join the Grant Thornton network reflects the strength of our brand and our commitment to ensuring we have the right strategic capabilities where clients need them most. This marks an exciting new chapter in the Egyptian market for both parties and I look forward to seeing what we can achieve together.”

Saleh, Barsoum & Abdel Aziz is an Egyptian owned and Licensed Professional service firm established in 1953. It provides Audit, Tax, Financial and Risk advisory services in Egypt to leading corporate private and public entities.