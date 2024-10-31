The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has officially launched its comprehensive Event Licensing Manual, a guide that streamlines and standardises the event licensing process across the emirate.

Available online, the Event Licensing Manual offers an extensive overview of the Abu Dhabi Events Licensing System (ELS) and provides detailed guidance on the procedures and requirements needed to obtain and manage event licences across various types of events, including business, leisure and entertainment, cultural, sporting, and religious events.

The manual outlines the entire event licensing process, covering requirements for securing and managing event licences, and defining various licences and permits—including those for mega events with multiple performers—while also providing detailed information on regulatory requirements, application procedures, and best practices to ensure efficient and successful event planning and execution in Abu Dhabi.

Additionally, the manual includes sections on health and safety, sustainability, promotion standards, and cultural sensitivity to align events with Abu Dhabi's objectives and values.

Saleh Al Geziry, Director-General for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi, said, “The Event Licensing Manual sets a strong, supportive foundation for our stakeholders as it provides clear and comprehensive guidelines that will help our partners to deliver events that meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance and contribute to Abu Dhabi’s growth as a premier destination for events.”

The Abu Dhabi events industry is a cornerstone of the emirate's economic and cultural growth, drawing travellers, business professionals, investors, and partners to a diverse array of events that attract local, regional, and international attention.

The introduction of the Event Licensing Manual is a strategic move by DCT Abu Dhabi to streamline event planning and execution, ensure regulatory compliance, and elevate quality across all events, thereby enhancing the sector's global competitiveness.

This aligns with Abu Dhabi's Tourism Strategy 2030, which focuses on sustainable tourism growth by setting a target of increasing annual visitor numbers from nearly 24 million in 2023 to 39.3 million by 2030.