MUSCAT, Sultanate of Oman and SOUTHLAKE, Texas – Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading global travel technology company, today announced that SalamAir, Oman’s fastest-growing low-cost carrier, has extended its multi-year partnership with Sabre’s Radixx solutions to support its continued growth and operational efficiency. This renewal will see SalamAir continue using Radixx Res for its reservation system and Radixx Insight for reporting, further reflecting the airline’s confidence in Sabre’s Radixx solutions.

This long-term agreement provides stability and positions SalamAir for continued growth and success in an increasingly competitive airline industry.

“This renewal is an important step in our partnership with SalamAir,” said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President of Airline Sales at Sabre. “As SalamAir continues to grow in the region, we look forward to supporting their journey with the tailored solutions Radixx offers. This extended collaboration reflects SalamAir’s trust in our ability to provide reliable, scalable technology that aligns with their operational needs and strategic goals, including the transition to Offers and Orders. We are proud to be part of their growth and success.”

SalamAir, known for offering affordable fares without compromising on service quality, has quickly become an important player in the aviation industry. With both domestic and international flights, the airline makes air travel more accessible to a wide range of customers. SalamAir’s focus on efficiency, customer satisfaction, and network expansion has fueled its rapid growth and positioned it as a preferred choice for budget-conscious travelers across Oman and beyond.

“We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Sabre and their Radixx solutions,” said Steven Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir. “The Radixx reservation system (Radixx Res) and data and insights platform (Radixx Insight) have been instrumental in supporting our growth, helping us innovate and deliver a seamless travel experience to our customers. This renewal reaffirms our confidence in Sabre’s solutions and their ability to adapt to our evolving needs as we expand our fleet, network, and market presence.”

Through this renewed partnership, Sabre reinforces its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions designed to help airlines enhance their customer offering, improve operational efficiency, and support sustainable growth.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow’s technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About SalamAir

SalamAir is Oman’s low-cost airline; SalamAir commenced operations in 2017 and focused on developing affordable air travel to Oman. Operating a fleet of 13 Airbus A320 family aircraft, SalamAir serves 6 Domestic destinations in Oman and 37 cities in 18 countries. SalamAir was voted as Oman’s Most Trusted Brand in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Fatin Said

sabrenews@sabre.com

Investors

Brian Evans

sabre.investorrelations@sabre.com