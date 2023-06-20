SalamAir, Oman’s value-for-money airline, has announced firm commitment to lease three Airbus A330neo aircraft from Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company. A letter of intent was signed at the Paris Air Show on the 19th of June 2023 and the first delivery is expected to be in October 2023.

The introduction of three new Airbus A330neo wide-body aircraft will bring significant advantages to SalamAir and support the airline’s fleet and network expansion plans. These modern aircraft feature a dual-class configuration with 365 economy seats and 12 premium flatbed seats, allowing for enhanced passenger comfort and capacity. The A330neo offers a substantial increase in distance compared to SalamAir's existing fleet.



One notable advantage of the A330neo is its improved fuel efficiency, resulting in reduced fuel consumption and lower CO2 emissions when compared to previous generation aircraft. This contributes to a decrease in operational costs for the airline, aligning with their commitment to environmental sustainability.



Captain Mohamed Ahmed, CEO of SalamAir, said, “the decision to introduce the Airbus A330neo complements the existing fleet of Airbus aircraft, which includes the A320neo, A321neo, and an A321 freighter. By adding the A330neo to the fleet, SalamAir aims to enhance its capacity, meet the growing demands of the market, and attract more inbound tourists, aligning with the objectives of Oman's Vision 2040.”



Captain Mohamed Ahmed added “the extended range of the A330neo will allow SalamAir to efficiently serve medium-range destinations, particularly in the Far East and Europe. This expanded reach not only improves passenger convenience but also enhances the airline's competitiveness in the market. It enables SalamAir to strengthen its network and seize opportunities for further growth and expansion.”



Mikail Houari, President, Airbus Africa and Middle East said "We are delighted that SalamAir has chosen the A330neo aircraft which offers unique operational versatility with cost and environmental benefits. The A330neo stands out among the wide-body segment with its superior fuel efficiency and range, advanced aerodynamics and technologies, as well as enhanced passenger comfort due to its spacious cabin."



Paul Geaney, President and Chief Commercial Officer, Avolon said: “We are delighted to welcome SalamAir as a new customer, bringing the fuel-efficiency benefits of the A330neo to another airline. Since their launch, SalamAir’s low-cost model has proven a great success, and these new aircraft will support their plans to offer their growing number of passengers greater capacity and comfort. The expansion of aviation traffic in the Middle East is set to continue and the region is a focus for further leasing opportunities for Avolon.”



SalamAir commenced its commercial operations in 2017, intending to set new standards in the aviation industry in Oman. SalamAir meets the country's increasing demand for affordable travel options and aims to generate further opportunities for employment and business creation in various Oman sectors. In six years, SalamAir has achieved growth in its operations and expanded its region's reach. SalamAir was awarded Oman’s Most Trusted Brand 2022 and The Youngest Fleet in Asia for 2021 and 2022 by Ch-Aviation. It operates six A320neo, six A321neo, and one Airbus A321 freighter.

Headquartered in Ireland, with offices in the United States, Dubai, Singapore, Hong Kong and Shanghai, Avolon provides aircraft leasing and lease management services. Avolon is 70% owned by an indirect subsidiary of Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd., a public company listed on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SLE: 000415) and 30% owned by ORIX Aviation Systems, a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation which is listed on the Tokyo and New York Stock Exchanges (TSE: 8591; NYSE: IX). Avolon is a global leader in aircraft leasing with an owned, managed and committed fleet, as of 31 March 2023 of 830 aircraft. Learn more at www.avolon.aero

Airbus pioneers sustainable aerospace for a safe and united world. The Company constantly innovates to provide the most efficient and technologically-advanced solutions in aerospace, defence, and connected services. In commercial aircraft, Airbus offers the most modern and fuel-efficient airliners. Airbus is also a European leader in defence and security and one of the world's leading space businesses. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.