Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: SAL Logistics Services, a leading provider of logistics and supply chain solutions in the Kingdom, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with stc Group to enhance digital solutions and operational efficiency in logistics operations.

This agreement aims to support and strengthen logistics operations capabilities, integrate operational efficiency with innovative technologies, and improve supply chain management, in line with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed during the LEAP Conference by Eng. Mohammed Al Sheikh, Chief Strategy, Development & Execution Officer at SAL Saudi Logistics Services, and Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Haydar, VP of Enterprise Accounts at stc Group, in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

Eng. Mohammed Al Sheikh, Chief Strategy, Development & Execution Officer at SAL, stated: "As part of our customer-centric strategy, this Memorandum of Understanding marks an important step towards enhancing the efficiency of logistics operations in the Kingdom. It also contributes to strengthening the digital capabilities of our operational processes at our stations by integrating advanced digital solutions such as artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things, reinforcing our commitment to achieving excellence in serving our customers and contributing to the development of the digital infrastructure for the logistics sector. “

This partnership focuses on improving the efficiency and quality of logistics operations at SAL through the development of advanced tracking systems, warehouse automation, and enhanced shipment monitoring. The partnership also supports the integration of AI-based solutions and IoT technologies, contributing to enhancing logistics operations and supply chain efficiency.

Furthermore, this partnership strengthens the positions of both companies in the transportation and logistics sectors, as well as in the digital and telecommunications sectors, supporting the Kingdom’s digital transformation goals and enhancing the infrastructure for digital logistics operations. This partnership aligns with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, aiming to position the Kingdom as a global logistics hub.